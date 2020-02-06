Gervonta Davis received & # 39; restraining order & # 39; After arrest for allegedly assaulting your baby mom!

Home Entertainment Gervonta Davis received & # 39; restraining order & # 39; After...

Gervonta Davis received a restraining order after arrest for allegedly assaulting his baby's mother

Gervonta Davis received a restraining order from a judge after the Boing champion was arrested after he was captured on video violently grabbing his baby, Andretta "Dretta,quot; Smothers, the daughter's mother while the two were attending a game Basketball benefit on Saturday.

Davis turned himself in to local Coral Gables Police authorities on Tuesday before being transported to the Guilford Knight Correctional Center. On Wednesday in court, he was formally notified of the charges and ordered to appear in court on March 3.

