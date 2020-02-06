Gervonta Davis received & # 39; restraining order & # 39; After arrest for allegedly assaulting your baby mom!

Gervonta Davis received a restraining order from a judge after the Boing champion was arrested after he was captured on video violently grabbing his baby, Andretta "Dretta,quot; Smothers, the daughter's mother while the two were attending a game Basketball benefit on Saturday.

Davis turned himself in to local Coral Gables Police authorities on Tuesday before being transported to the Guilford Knight Correctional Center. On Wednesday in court, he was formally notified of the charges and ordered to appear in court on March 3.

A restraining order is basically a restraining order, and he should not approach it, at least until the matter has been resolved by the courts.

Davis has denied being violent with Dretta, "I never hit her … yes, I was aggressive and told her to be … that's my son's mother, I would never hurt her more than that Happy New Year … January was shit. " He wrote on social media while the story continued online.