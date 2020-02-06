Gayle King talks in a new video about the criticisms he received from his interview with Lisa Leslie where they discussed Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTML2bf2650e3d74b98cf69f03469cf2c50f11% %MINIFYHTML2bf2650e3d74b98cf69f03469cf2c50f12%

Gayle King has faced a great violent reaction after his recent interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. Like us previously Shared, many people have disappointed Gayle for having filed past accusations against Kobe and asking if this complicates his legacy following his recent death.

Now, Gayle talks about the criticism he has been receiving and shares things from his perspective and expresses that CBS launched the interview differently than he expected.

She said, “I know that if I had seen the clip you saw, I would also be very angry with me. I am mortified I am ashamed and very angry. Without knowing it, my network published a clip of a very broad interview, totally out of context and when you see it that way it is very jarring. "

Gayle continued: “It was very broad. Yes, we talk about that court case because that court case has also emerged. And I wanted Lisa to interpret him as a friend who knew him well. "

Then he expressed his disappointment on the network and said: “I felt really good with the interview. Therefore, for the network to take the most salacious part, when it is out of context, and put it online for people who did not see the entire interview, it is very annoying for me. here there will be a very intense discussion about that. "

Despite their response, many people are not yet here for their explanation and have argued that the question should not have been asked at any time during the interview.

Look at everything Gayle had to say next:

Roommates, what do you think?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94