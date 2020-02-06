Gayle King criticizes CBS after being dragged by social networks for mentioning the case of rape of Kobe Bryant during an interview with Lisa Leslie

As with any death of a celebrity, the media brings the good and bad part of the deceased person's life. Gayle King was recently shattered by fans and celebrities alike after a clip where he questioned Lisa Leslie about the legacy and rape case of her friend Kobe Bryant.

In a video shared by CBS, Gayle asks the WNBA legend if his legacy was complicated due to accusations made against him earlier in his career.

Lisa handled the question gracefully by saying she didn't see him as the type of person who would aggressively rape a woman. King seemed to press her saying that, like her friend, she wouldn't see him.

.@WNBA legend @LisaLeslie saying @GayleKing that Kobe Bryant's legacy "is not complicated,quot; for her despite her accusation of rape in 2003. "I don't think it's something we should continue hanging over his legacy." https://t.co/qj6MVvOaqX pic.twitter.com/9qtVORobLO – CBS this morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2020

Still, Lisa stayed to answer her questions with grace by saying that the media should abandon her.

Many spectators and celebrities criticized Oprah's best friend for the inappropriate interview claiming that she is tarnishing a dead man's name while her family is still mourning.

Gayle, who now claims that he initially did not know that the clip was published, went to Instagram to explain his version of the story and criticized CBS for his actions.

‘Without my knowing it, my network posted a clip of a very broad interview. (It was) totally out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring. I have been advised not to say anything, just let it go. ‘People will drag you, people will trolle you. It will end in a couple of days. "But that's not good enough for me because I really want people to understand what happened here," he explained.

‘He was very powerful when he looked into my eyes as a member of the media and said:‘ It is time for the media to leave him alone and step back. For the network to take the most salacious part, when it is taken out of context and put it online … it is very annoying for me. "

What do you think of Gayle's reaction?



