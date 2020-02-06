Home Entertainment Gayle King criticized for asking about Kobe Bryant's rape case during Lisa...

Gayle King criticized for asking about Kobe Bryant's rape case during Lisa Leslie's interview!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Gayle King is under the fire of his spectators after CBS host This Morning sat down with WNBA player Lisa Leslie and mentioned her rape case during the session.

"It has been said that his legacy is complicated due to a charge of sexual assault that was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?" King asked Leslie.

"It's not complicated for me at all," said Leslie, adding that while other male basketball players tried to play with them, Kobe "was not the type of man,quot; – "Kobe was never like that,quot; I never see him, I have seen him as the type of person who would do something to rape a woman or be aggressive that way. That's not the person I know, "he told King.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©