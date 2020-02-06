Gayle King criticized for asking about Kobe Bryant's rape case during Lisa Leslie's interview!

Gayle King is under the fire of his spectators after CBS host This Morning sat down with WNBA player Lisa Leslie and mentioned her rape case during the session.

"It has been said that his legacy is complicated due to a charge of sexual assault that was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?" King asked Leslie.

"It's not complicated for me at all," said Leslie, adding that while other male basketball players tried to play with them, Kobe "was not the type of man,quot; – "Kobe was never like that,quot; I never see him, I have seen him as the type of person who would do something to rape a woman or be aggressive that way. That's not the person I know, "he told King.

King then replied that Leslie could have been too close to Bryant to see that side of him, to which she replied: "And that is possible. I just don't believe it, and I'm not saying that things didn't happen. You just don't think that things did not happen strongly. "

But Kobe fans are upset because King would ask such a close question after his death, and they've been dragging her to social media.