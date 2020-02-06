Gayle King addresses the violent reaction on the issue of the Kobe Bryant rape case

Gayle king He wants to make things clear.

The CBS host & # 39; This morning was attacked after her interview with Lisa Leslie, in which King seemed to roast the WNBA retired superstar over Kobe BryantThe 2003 violation charge. (Ultimately, the case was dropped after the accuser refused to testify and they were resolved out of court in a sealed civil suit. In a long apology, Bryant said at the time: " Although I really believe that this encounter between us was consensual, I now recognize that she did not see and does not see this incident in the same way as me. "

Shortly after a clip of King pressing Leslie went viral, Twitter users began criticizing the journalist for her disrespectful behavior, especially given the tragic death of the legend. Now, she is sharing her version of the story on IGTV.

"I've been reading the comments on the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant," he began. "I know that if I had only seen the clip you saw, I would also be extremely angry with me. I am mortified, ashamed and very angry."