Gayle King addresses the violent reaction on the issue of the Kobe Bryant rape case

Theo Wargo / Getty Images, Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
Gayle king He wants to make things clear.
The CBS host & # 39; This morning was attacked after her interview with Lisa Leslie, in which King seemed to roast the WNBA retired superstar over Kobe BryantThe 2003 violation charge. (Ultimately, the case was dropped after the accuser refused to testify and they were resolved out of court in a sealed civil suit. In a long apology, Bryant said at the time: " Although I really believe that this encounter between us was consensual, I now recognize that she did not see and does not see this incident in the same way as me. "
Shortly after a clip of King pressing Leslie went viral, Twitter users began criticizing the journalist for her disrespectful behavior, especially given the tragic death of the legend. Now, she is sharing her version of the story on IGTV.
"I've been reading the comments on the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant," he began. "I know that if I had only seen the clip you saw, I would also be extremely angry with me. I am mortified, ashamed and very angry."
"Without knowing it, my network held a clip from a very broad interview, totally out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring, "King continued." It is jarring for me. I didn't even know anything about it. I started receiving calls, ‘What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this? What's going on? I didn't know what people were talking about. "
Although he was advised to remain silent and let the moment pass, King does not believe that this is the right course of action. "I really want people to understand what happened here and how I feel about it," he said. "I think Lisa agreed with the interview and I felt very good with the interview."
His conversation was intended to be broad, covering everything from his 20-year career with the Lakers to his personality off the court and his life after basketball.
"Yes, we talked about that court case because that court case has also emerged," King admitted. "And he wanted Lisa to take him as a friend who knew him well, what he thought, where he should be."
In fact, the 65-year-old applauded Leslie's blunt response to the issue. It was very powerful when he looked me in the eye … to say that it is time for the media to leave him alone and step back, "he praised King." During the course of the interview, I asked follow-up questions because I wanted to make sure that his position and perspective were very clear. "
Then, the Emmy winner insisted that part of the conversation be included in the final interview, believing he "put a good button on that part of the conversation." However, now he feels that, by itself, the moment is misunderstood.
"For the network, taking the most salacious part, when it is taken out of context, and putting it online for people who did not see the entire interview is very annoying for me," he admitted. "That is something I will have to deal with them. There will be a very intense discussion about that."
Today, along with the rest of the world, she is afflicted. "I've been with Kobe Bryant on many social occasions," he said. "He was very kind and affectionate to me. I felt that we had a friendly relationship. I am also mourning his loss like everyone else. I am still shocked by that. It is tragic and inconvenient and the last thing I would like to do is belittle him at this moment in particular ".
"I hope people understand that and that is why I am taking this time to speak directly to them," King concluded. "I've never done one of these before, but this was so important to me that I felt I had to say something. I don't want to sit on a set and read a prepared comment. I wanted you to hear exactly where I come from and how I feel and so that everyone know that you don't mean disrespect. And now I have to go to work. I thank you for listening. "
