Gayle King & # 39; mortified & # 39; by framing the clip of the Kobe Bryant rape case from the interview with Lisa Leslie

CBS News journalist Gayle King responded Thursday to criticism for his recent interview with Lisa Leslie, and said he understands the disapproval.

King, co-host of "CBS This Morning," posted on his Instagram account a video that lasts almost four minutes. In the post, he talks about the amount of complaints he received about a clip from an interview he made with Leslie about the death of Kobe Bryant.

In the interview, King talked about Bryant's sexual assault case since 2003, when a 19-year-old accused the former basketball star of rape in Colorado. In 2004, a judge dismissed the charges after the prosecutor said she was not willing to testify. She filed a civil lawsuit against Bryant in 2004, and in 2005 the two sides reached an agreement.

"I have been reading the comments on the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know that if I had only seen the clip you saw, you would also be very angry with me," Gayle said in his Instagram video. "I'm mortified. I'm embarrassed and very angry. Without knowing it, my network put a clip of a very broad interview, totally out of context, and when you see it that way, it's very jarring." It is jarring for me. I didn't even know anything about it.

One of King's criticisms was actress Vivica A. Fox, who posted the clip on Instagram with the caption: "I woke up to this interview and was really angry! LIKE ME! I realize that people have to do their I work, but this is disrespectful in my opinion! "

The video of King's interview with Leslie can be seen below.

King: "It has been said that his legacy is complicated, due to a charge of sexual assault that was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?" Leslie "It's not complicated for me at all … I just never see him, I've seen him as the kind of person he would be, to do something to rape a woman or be aggressive that way. That's not the person I know. " King: "But Lisa, you wouldn't see him though. As his friend, you wouldn't see him."

Many criticized the fact that King was even asking these questions in the first place. Many sided with Leslie, especially after she told King: "It's like you have questions about it, you have many years to ask him that."

King for the most part recognized the complaints and felt that the clip was showing it out of context.

“I started receiving calls. & # 39; What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this? What's going on? "I didn't know what people were talking about. So they told me, they advised me not to say anything, just let it go." People will drag you, people will trolle you, it will end in a couple of days. "But that's not enough Good for me because I really want people to understand what happened here and how I feel about it. "I approached Lisa, because I know she has been a long-time friend of Kobe, to talk about her legacy and her friendship. We had a very broad interview, we talked about many things: her career, her passion, her sense of humor, the The way he was advising other people, how he was starting his next chapter, was very varied, and yes, we talked about that court case because that court case has also come up, and he wanted Lisa to take it into account, as a friend who I knew well what she thought, where she should be. It was very powerful when she looked me in the eye, as a member of the media, to say: "It is time for the media to leave him alone and back off." “During the course of the interview, I asked follow-up questions because I wanted to make sure that his position and perspective were very clear and at the end when he said: & # 39; It's time to leave him alone & # 39 ;, as I said, I thought that was powerful and I insisted that that part be in the interview because I thought I put a good button on that part of the conversation. "

King was upset about the network that published the clip without the full story.

“I felt very good with the interview. Therefore, for the network to take the most salacious part when it is out of context and put it online for people who did not see the full interview, it is very annoying for me, and that is something that I will have to deal with them There will be a discussion very intense about that. "

While CBS posted only the short clip on its social media page, the network uploaded the entire segment on YouTube.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash on January 26. Payton Chester, 13, Sarah Chester, 45, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and Ara Zobayan, 50, also They died in the helicopter crash.