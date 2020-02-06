Gayle King & # 39; ashamed & # 39; in the middle of a violent reaction to the question about the alleged violation of Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTML1ae63049d0ffc1ebc65dedf40ae756ee11% %MINIFYHTML1ae63049d0ffc1ebc65dedf40ae756ee12%

The CBS host breaks his silence after the outrage over the question about Kobe Bryant's sexual assault case, "if I had only seen the clip you saw, you would also be extremely angry with me."

Gayle king has hit CBS executives for a promotional clip of an interview with the deceased Kobe BryantThe friend of the former WNBA star (National Women's Basketball Association) Lisa Leslie, about her rape trial.

The NBA legend died in a helicopter accident at the age of 41 last month, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

He had previously been involved in a case of sexual assault, which was dismissed as a criminal complaint but resolved as a civil case in 2005, an episode that emerged in the chat.

"It has been said that his legacy is complicated, due to a charge of sexual assault that was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?" King asked.

Leslie then replied: "It's not complicated for me at all … I just never see him, I've seen him be the kind of person he would be, do something to rape a woman or be aggressive that way. That just isn't a person. I know. "

"But Lisa, you wouldn't see him. However, like his friend, you wouldn't see him," King replied.

The fragment was part of a broader interview, but it was the only part launched online, with fans attacking King for the seemingly inappropriate question.

On Instagram, he replied: "I've been reading the comments on the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know that if I had only seen the clip you saw, you would be extremely angry with me too."

"I'm mortified. I'm embarrassed and very angry. Without knowing it, my network put a clip of a very broad interview, totally out of context, and when you see it that way, it's very jarring." It is jarring for me. I didn't even know anything about it. "

Honoring Bryant as "warm and friendly," the station insisted that there will be "a very intense discussion" between her and the network.

However, he also said he pressured the network to keep the segment in the interview, "because I thought he put a good button on that part of the conversation."

He concluded: "I wanted you to know exactly where I came from and how I feel, and to let everyone know that you don't want to disrespect … I thank you for listening."