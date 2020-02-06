Future hires & # 39; the best lawyers & # 39; for the eldest son after gang charges

Instagram

According to reports, the rapper of & # 39; Turn on the Lights & # 39; He has recruited & # 39; the best lawyers & # 39; to defend Jakobi Wilburn, 17, after the teenager was arrested in a gang raid in Georgia.

Rapper Future It allegedly covers the legal fees of his eldest son after the 17-year-old was arrested for criminal gang activity last month, January 2020.

Jakobi was arrested in a gang raid in Georgia, where he is reportedly facing charges of search and altered identification of a firearm. He was allegedly found in possession of a gun with the serial number crossed out.

The teenager faces several years behind bars if convicted and, according to TMZ, his successful father "Turn on the Lights", real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, is financing his defense, and together with his Jakobi's mother, Jessica Smith , have taken advantage of the best lawyers to represent you in court.

Smith told the publication that she and Future have been aware of the legal case, as they are actively involved in her life, and added: "Our son is a minor and to protect his well-being in this difficult situation, we ask everyone respect our privacy at this time. "