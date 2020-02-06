Fujimoto Flyer could take Adonis Hurdle in Kempton | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLc1b1a38ac14d7a32208d2b509681294411% %MINIFYHTMLc1b1a38ac14d7a32208d2b509681294412%





Jockey Daryl Jacob in action

%MINIFYHTMLc1b1a38ac14d7a32208d2b509681294413% %MINIFYHTMLc1b1a38ac14d7a32208d2b509681294414%

The brave undefeated youth Fujimoto Flyer can test his aspirations at the Cheltenham Festival by switching to the second grade level in Kempton this month.

%MINIFYHTMLc1b1a38ac14d7a32208d2b509681294415% %MINIFYHTMLc1b1a38ac14d7a32208d2b509681294416%

Emmet Mullins is considering Adonis Juvenile Hurdle on February 22 for the former seven-run Flat maiden, who has a ticket at Triumph next month at Cheltenham.

Fujimoto Flyer has not run since he gave a surprise when he doubled his jump account at an event listed in Auteuil in September, having won his Killarney debut a month earlier.

An aggregate winning distance of 27 lengths indicates significant additional potential, and Mullins reports it with a good heart despite an absence of five months during the winter.

"She is on the move and very well with herself," he said of the young man, who runs in the famous colors of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

"We are trying to find a career for her in the coming weeks, possibly I could go to Kempton for the Adonis obstacle even, and we will see how we got there."

Mullins confirmed that the triumph will remain on the agenda if his return goes well, and added: "Exactly. The form in France seems very good, but it would be nice to have some control with the Irish and English horses, and see where that leaves us. for Cheltenham. "

It is likely that the spring terrain is favorable for Fujimoto Flyer, who went to France for the second time in the autumn just to retire after thinking of a false start.

Mullins said: "She retired at the beginning, the second day, and then had a short break after that.

"It was a new rule in France, which had to do with a false start, and I think they later withdrew immediately."

"I would say she prefers some more pleasant terrain."