Former Manchester United player Darron Gibson joins Salford | Soccer news

Gibson meets with former Manchester United teammates Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, who are co-owners of Salford





Darron Gibson has been a free agent since Wigan released him

Former Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson signed with the Salford City League Two club in a short-term agreement.

The 32-year-old central midfielder reached the youth categories in United, winning the Premier League and two League Cups for a period of four years in the first team before the periods in Everton, Sunderland and Wigan.

The international of the Republic of Ireland, who has 26 matches with his country, left Sunderland by mutual consent in March 2018, two weeks after being accused of driving under the influence of a car accident.

Gibson joined Wigan later that summer, spending a season with the Championship club before being released.

Gibson won the Premier League title with Manchester United in 2011

The midfielder joins a club owned by & # 39; The Class of & # 39; 92 & # 39 ;, which includes former United Gary Neville players, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville.

Salford sits 11th in League Two after securing 40 points from his initial 31 games.