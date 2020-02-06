Florence Welch celebrates six years of sobriety by sending love to fellow addicts

Instagram

To commemorate her personal achievement, the leader of Florence + the Machine shares with her social media followers a story behind number 3 tattooed on her left ring finger.

Pop star Florence Welch He has completed six years of sobriety by sharing a message of encouragement for others who embark on similar trips.

the Florence and the machine The 33-year-old singer recently visited Instagram to celebrate personal achievement by sharing a photo of her left hand on a painting of a red heart.

When highlighting an ink on his left ring finger, he explained: "I tattooed (number) 3 when I was three years of sobriety, with a broken finger during a drunken fight with a wall, (don't worry, the wall is fine) ".

"Today I am six years sober," he continued, before offering his support to his fellow addicts: "I send love to anyone on day 1. I love you. I am with you."

Last year, Welch admitted that his life was now drastically different from the wild days of his youth, and that he couldn't be happier.

"I felt that the party was a defining feature of my personality: good to sing, good to drink and good to take drugs," he told Vogue. "But the newly discovered emotion of going somewhere with all my belongings, having not been felt by someone inappropriate in a parking lot, has not yet left me."

She added: "It feels miraculous to spend my Mondays working or reading instead of looking at Bake Off unable to move, crying intermittently on a pillow, waiting for the blow to block regret."