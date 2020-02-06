First lady of Lesotho released on bail before murder trial | Lesotho News

Lesotho's prime minister's wife was released on bail before his trial on February 18 for the murder of his previous wife, his lawyer said.

Maesaiah Thabane was arrested and charged this week for the murder of the separated wife of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, Lipolelo, who was shot dead near her home in the capital of Lesotho, Maseru, on June 14, 2017, 58 . She denies the charges.

After the bail order, the 42-year-old lawyer said she would travel to neighboring South Africa for a medical examination.

"My client has the right to bail. He is still innocent until the courts prove him guilty. He is not at risk of escape." Rethabile Setlojoane said Reuters news agency by phone.

However, the police expressed concern that she could flee justice if she was allowed to travel abroad for medical reasons.

"If they had allowed us to oppose bail, we would have raised the possibility of their escape," said Paseka Mokete, deputy commissioner of police.

"We are of the opinion that if you skip the country, it will be very easy for her (escape)," he said, adding that if she did not return, the police would seek help from the South African authorities to arrest her.

Maesaiah Thabane, who fled the country on January 10 to escape arrest, returned to the small kingdom of South Africa on Tuesday afternoon and turned himself in to the police in Maseru. Police said they had hidden in neighboring South Africa.

The murder occurred two days before Thabane took office for a second term in 2017 and two years after a court ruled that Lipolelo, 58, was the first legal lady and was entitled to benefits.

The murder of shock waves sent through the small mountain kingdom.

The 80-year-old prime minister, who married his current wife two months after Lipolelo's murder, has not yet publicly addressed the case.