First F1 2020 car revealed while Haas publishes VF-20 images

Haas has become the first team to launch images of a Formula 1 2020 car, with its new VF-20.

In a preview of the & # 39; launch week & # 39; Complete of Monday's sport, Haas revealed images of his latest challenger on social media.

Haas returns to the gray, white and red color scheme of his first seasons in a redesigned form after a black and gold appearance in 2019, a season in which he fell to a disappointing ninth in the Constructors' Championship.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen remain as their drivers for another season.

"I am pleased to see the car return to the most familiar colors of Haas Automation, it is certainly a livery with which people identify," said team founder Gene Haas.

"Frankly, I hope that the VF-20 will return us to the way we ran in 2018 when we finished fifth in the constructors' championship. 2019 was a difficult season to endure. We have gone through a real educational process, one that reaches all Formula 1 teams at some point.

"I trust that we have learned from those lessons and applied that knowledge to make the VF-20 a more competitive entry. For me it is important that we return to the mix and get points consistently, we certainly have the ability and we have shown that as organization we can do it. "

Can Haas recover to form?

Haas 'torrid 2019 was a surprise given that 2018, its third season in F1, had achieved a fifth place in the Constructors' Championship.

Last year's VF-19 often proved to be fast in a single lap in qualifying, but the longest running distance routinely demonstrated a different story with Grosjean and Magnussen regularly gliding across the field amid tire wear problems.

But the team leader, Guenther Steiner, is confident that lessons have been learned and that they understand what went wrong.

"Undoubtedly, the VF-20 has to deliver where our previous car did not," Steiner said.

"With the regulations that remain stable this season, it has allowed us to improve our understanding of the car and examine ourselves more in order to find solutions and applications to channel the design of the VF-20."

"Last year was definitely a setback, one that I would never have asked for, but you learn from such situations, we have all done it. Everyone on the team was forced to see themselves and understand what they can do better."

"I am eager to see the VF-20 make its track debut. As always in the tests, you want a lot of things, but we would receive a lot of mileage, reliability and speed as we prepare for the first race in Australia."