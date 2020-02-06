First F1 2020 car revealed when Haas becomes the first to reveal image

%MINIFYHTML1e63b982d33d917401387e9c868c9d6a11% %MINIFYHTML1e63b982d33d917401387e9c868c9d6a12%







Haas has become the first team to launch images of a Formula 1 2020 car, with its new VF-20.

In a preview of the & # 39; launch week & # 39; Complete of Monday's sport, Haas revealed images of his latest challenger on social media.

Haas returns to the gray, white and red color scheme of his first seasons in a redesigned form after a black and gold appearance in 2019, a season in which he fell to a disappointing ninth in the Constructors' Championship.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen remain as their drivers for another season.

"I am pleased to see the car return to the most familiar colors of Haas Automation, it is certainly a livery with which people identify," said team founder Gene Haas.

"Frankly, I hope that the VF-20 will return us to the way we ran in 2018 when we finished fifth in the constructors' championship. 2019 was a difficult season to endure. We have gone through a real educational process, one that reaches all Formula 1 teams at some point.

"I trust that we have learned from those lessons and applied that knowledge to make the VF-20 a more competitive entry. For me it is important that we return to the mix and get points consistently, we certainly have the ability and we have shown that as organization we can do it. "

More to follow …