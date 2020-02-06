Finn Russell could return after Scotland vs England, says Gregor Townsend | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML82d4cf53006b01dceb0cbfb66a6ec34211% %MINIFYHTML82d4cf53006b01dceb0cbfb66a6ec34212%

Townsend says he talked to the Racing 92 driver on Sunday night





%MINIFYHTML82d4cf53006b01dceb0cbfb66a6ec34213% %MINIFYHTML82d4cf53006b01dceb0cbfb66a6ec34214% Finnish Russell from Scotland was abandoned after violating team rules

%MINIFYHTML82d4cf53006b01dceb0cbfb66a6ec34215% %MINIFYHTML82d4cf53006b01dceb0cbfb66a6ec34216%

Finn Russell may be available for selection after the Six Nations of Scotland against England this weekend, according to head coach Gregor Townsend.

Townsend revealed that he had talked to Russell on Sunday night, but decided not to make any changes to the team this weekend.

Half of the Racing 92 race has been eliminated from the first two squads for this year's Championship after breaking the team's rules after an alleged drinking session at the team's hotel.

There are two weeks between this weekend's game against England in Murrayfield and the third game of the Scotland tournament against Italy in Rome.

"I spoke with (Russell) on Sunday night to let him know that we would not make any changes to the team and that he would re-evaluate after this weekend's game," Townsend said.

Scotland aims to lift the Calcutta Cup for the third consecutive year

When asked if it was a positive conversation, he replied: "It was a conversation. It was to tell him that he was not on the team during this week and that we would see things next week."

The Scotland coach says that the match against England is always very special with the Calcutta Cup in play.

Scotland won the England trophy in 2018 and then retained it after a 38-38 draw at Twickenham last year.

On Saturday they were able to lift the cup for the third consecutive year for the first time since 1972.

Townsend added: "This is our most important game we play every year.

"We play for a trophy, it is the oldest game in the history of rugby test, we know how much it means for our fans if we win this game and it is good that there is a little flavor in the accumulation."

"Rugby is a contact sport, so you should prepare for that contact. We know that England is a physical team."

"His game is based on some things, but probably the most important thing is to win the line of gain in attack and defense. So we have to be even more physical than we were last week."