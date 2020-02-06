Finland plans to give all new parents the same license

Parents in Finland will receive the same amount of parental leave, regardless of gender or if they are the biological parents of a child, the government announced.

The changes, which were announced on Wednesday and could take effect as of 2021, are an attempt to promote gender equality and inclusion for same-sex couples and encourage fathers to take both free time and mothers.

%MINIFYHTML5a3c4369cee1ebdab42d63abafa13ac613% %MINIFYHTML5a3c4369cee1ebdab42d63abafa13ac614%

The measure is one of the latest reforms under the new government of Finland, led by Sanna Marin, a progressive prime minister who took office late last year. Ms. Marin made headlines when she took office late last year becoming the youngest prime minister in the world and leading a coalition government made up of all female leaders.

%MINIFYHTML5a3c4369cee1ebdab42d63abafa13ac615% %MINIFYHTML5a3c4369cee1ebdab42d63abafa13ac616%

Under the new reforms, each parent will be allowed 164 days of paid parental leave, which increased the total allowance for a couple from 11.5 months to more than 14 months, the government said in a statement. Single parents will be entitled to use parental leave fees from both parents.