F1 events live on Sky Sports: the six days from Barcelona to 2020

Six full days of winter events in Spain that will be covered live on Sky Sports F1 for the first time; Test One starts on February 19 at 8 a.m.







The new Formula 1 2020 cars will be tested for the first time in Barcelona later this month, and Sky Sports F1 It will also be there with live coverage of the six days of winter testing.

Based on the successful collaboration between Sky Sports and Formula 1 in 2019, live coverage will be extended to cover both weeks of testing for the first time and will feature the eight hours of track running every day in the Circuit de Catalunya.

The action of the day will be followed by the essential review program: The story so far – Presenting interviews, guests and analysis of the Sky F1 team as we move towards what promises to be an exciting F1 2020.

Test One takes place from Wednesday, February 19 to Friday, February 21, and Test Two will be held a week later, from February 26 to 28.

The sessions are from 8 a.m. at 12 p.m. and then 1 p.m. at 5 p.m. UK time. The Story So Far will air for an hour starting at 5 p.m.

How to follow the tests with Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1 will tell the story of the preseason action on all platforms.

Sky Sports digital and social media will feature the latest news and knowledge, with the live blog as the home of updates and videos.

Sky sports news It will also be in Barcelona providing updates and key interviews of the entire paddock.

Winter at the Circuit de Catalunya represents a crucial fortnight for teams and drivers to prepare their cars for the season that awaits them.

The Australian GP weekend that opens the season takes place from March 13 to 15, with each race live on Sky Sports F1.

F1 preseason: what happens when

With the countdown to Melbourne and the 70th season of F1 firmly after a busy winter behind the scenes, the teams are preparing to launch their latest challenges and then hit the track.

Haas became the first team to reveal images of his car this week, with events throughout Europe scheduled for a & # 39; launch week & # 39; packed as of Tuesday.

Both of them Ferrari launch from Italy and McLaren & # 39; s The revelation of the Woking car will take place live on Sky Sports F1 and digital platforms.

The Ferrari event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with the launch of McLaren running from 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.