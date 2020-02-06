EXCLUSIVE: 22-year-old R,amp;B singer H.E.R. She is pregnant! (Baby Bump Pic)

The 22-year-old R,amp;B singer H.E.R. is pregnant, MTO News has confirmed. HIS. He is not publicly dating anyone, so we have no idea who the father is.

Rumors of H.E.R. Being pregnant spread through the Internet a few weeks ago, when she wore loose clothing and seemed to have a noticeable belly.

Here is a video of that concert, which took place in New Orleans:

And there is a photo (link below) that showed his belly even more clearly:

Here is the photo that first made people talk

After the concert, two people who worked there contacted MTO News, speculating that H.E.R. He was carrying his first child.

But last night, H.E.R. accidentally spilled tea for herself. He posted a picture of his dance, and you can clearly see what a small baby lump looks like.

H.E.R., real name Gabriella Wilson, is a Grammy-winning American singer and songwriter. Before gaining notoriety as HER, Wilson rose to fame by participating in Next Big Thing of Radio Disney in 2009. He later signed with RCA Records at the age of 14 and released the single "Something to Prove,quot; under his real name in 2014.