Home Entertainment EXCLUSIVE: 22-year-old R,amp;B singer H.E.R. She is pregnant! (Baby Bump Pic)

EXCLUSIVE: 22-year-old R,amp;B singer H.E.R. She is pregnant! (Baby Bump Pic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The 22-year-old R,amp;B singer H.E.R. is pregnant, MTO News has confirmed. HIS. He is not publicly dating anyone, so we have no idea who the father is.

Rumors of H.E.R. Being pregnant spread through the Internet a few weeks ago, when she wore loose clothing and seemed to have a noticeable belly.

Here is a video of that concert, which took place in New Orleans:

And there is a photo (link below) that showed his belly even more clearly:

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©