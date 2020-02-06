Ewan McGregor's ghostly experience will scare you completely

I love a good ghost story? Well, wait until you hear Ewan McGregor& # 39; s.
The 48-year-old actor appeared on Wednesday's episode of Late night with seth meyers and remembered a paranormal encounter he had decades ago.
It happened on his 20th birthday. the Moulin Rouge! Star attended a theater school in London and stayed at a student residence while his classmates were away for Easter and Easter.
In a moment, he decided to look Blue velvet And then take a bath.
"Suddenly this pain hit me in the back," he recalled. "I tore off my robe and there was a big black mark burned on the back of my robe."
McGregor thought that maybe something had caught fire or that there was a spark when he removed the tape from the VCR. However, he found nothing.
"I looked back at the robe and now I see that the entire back of the robe was scorched in dark brown and then this black burn mark on my shoulder blade," he said. "Then, I got scared. I left there and went to spend my birthday with my uncle Dennis."
When he returned, he discovered that one of his companions, a neighbor on the ground floor, had returned. Then, he told him what happened.
"His face turned pale," McGregor recalled.
McGregor was told about a man who used to occupy the neighbor's apartment. Apparently, the man was "an old and lonely man,quot; who "never left." According to reports, the man's brother would bring him hot meals two or three times a week. However, there was a weekend when the brother became ill and did not come.
"The gentleman was boiling water in his kitchen and was so hungry that he passed out," McGregor said. "The teapot set fire to his kitchen and was burned in the back, dragged out of the house and died of his back burns."
At first, McGregor thought his neighbor was just trying to scare him. To prove his point, the neighbor called the landlady, who confirmed the story.
She said: & # 39; But he was a very nice man. I'm sure it wouldn't hurt you & # 39; "said McGregor.
Still, the Star Wars Celeb was totally scared. Then, he decided to leave his room and spend the night in his neighbor's apartment. When he entered, he joked that the place was "as dusty as when the old man lived here." That was when the "roof fell like a wave."
"There was this shout, like & # 39; Aaaahhhhh & # 39 ;, that I realized it was me," he said.
During the rest of his stay at the student house, McGregor would have unexplained experiences, such as the phone ringing mysteriously or the door creaking on its own.
"I never saw it, but it was strange," he said.
