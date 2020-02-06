Ewan McGregor's ghostly experience will scare you completely

I love a good ghost story? Well, wait until you hear Ewan McGregor& # 39; s.

The 48-year-old actor appeared on Wednesday's episode of Late night with seth meyers and remembered a paranormal encounter he had decades ago.

It happened on his 20th birthday. the Moulin Rouge! Star attended a theater school in London and stayed at a student residence while his classmates were away for Easter and Easter.

In a moment, he decided to look Blue velvet And then take a bath.

"Suddenly this pain hit me in the back," he recalled. "I tore off my robe and there was a big black mark burned on the back of my robe."

McGregor thought that maybe something had caught fire or that there was a spark when he removed the tape from the VCR. However, he found nothing.

"I looked back at the robe and now I see that the entire back of the robe was scorched in dark brown and then this black burn mark on my shoulder blade," he said. "Then, I got scared. I left there and went to spend my birthday with my uncle Dennis."