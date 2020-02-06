Evaporated people from Japan | Pacific Asia

Every year, thousands of Japanese men and women disappear without a trace.

They are known as the "johatsu,quot;, or evaporated people, and design their own disappearances.

Without warning, they leave behind their loved ones who are looking for answers.

Tsuyoshi Miyamoto's brother, Naoki, was 24 when he disappeared after boarding a ferry in the port of Tokyo 17 years ago. It has never been seen since.

"We all thought that he went to work. Then we discovered that he had quit his job," Tsuyoshi says.

The desire to disappear has become so common in Japan that there are now specialized businesses, known as "night agents," that help people disappear.

We follow Miho Saita, who owns a night moving company, while helping a woman who is desperate to escape her abusive husband.

In less than two hours, the workers help pack the belongings of the wife and her children, taking them to a new house in a new city.

Others decide to disappear for different reasons.

Sugimoto describes how he designed his own disappearance with the help of a night agent after his family business began experiencing money problems. He left his house one morning as if he were going to work.

"I got tired of human relationships and just escaped from this place," he says.

Sugimoto left a wife and three children.

"I was very worried about my children. It was hard to leave them behind."

101 east investigates evaporated people from Japan.

Source: Al Jazeera