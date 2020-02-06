Eva Marcille believes that you should judge a person inside, not by their appearance

Eva Marcille had a really inspiring message for her fans on social networks. Look at what he published recently and what caused his fans to send him so much love.

"Let's be bigger than the optics,quot; Eva captioned her post.

Someone hit her and said, "However, you are the first to call someone black with a Q! Are you only a black woman once a year? @Evamarcille."

Another follower mentioned RHOA and said the following: ‘Hallelujah, praise GOD … my appearance does NOT always indicate that I am a disabled woman. Society has come to where people really have to SEE some kind of limitations or physical problems before defining someone as DISABLED. This bothers me because what makes millions of people like me GIVE less. I am surprised that most people only show compassion towards a certain group of DISABLED PEOPLE ONLY because of their APPEARANCE. I am a man of God, but I get tired of the bs … I'm sorry, but I'm not sorry, I had to purge myself … stay blessed, and I've been looking at housewives. "

A follower said: & # 39; Lol yes, well, the trial is hypocrisy, there is not one person here who is not doing what another person has simply not been caught, I know some tea bags that should be used for some tea cups Seriously, apparently, innocence is due to skilful omission.

Anyway, the comments continue, and it is obvious that Eva managed to unleash a massive debate with this post.

Someone else posted this: ‘In Bro's words. Martin is not going to judge by the color of our skin but by the CONTENT of our character. We are failing at this great moment! & # 39; & # 39;

Eva managed to surprise her fans with a message about her mixed race, just a couple of days ago.

He jumped into his IG account and answered a question that his fans reportedly asked him all the time.



