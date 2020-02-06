Erykah Badu is selling an incense that smells like used underwear

Gwyneth PaltrowThe vagina candle has some competition.

In an interview with 10 magazine, singer Erykah Badu He revealed that he created an incense that smells like his vagina. However, the inspiration for the product (which will be sold on its next website, Badu World Market, which will be launched on February 20) did not come from the $ 75 Goop candle "This Smells Like My Vagina." Like all the things Badu does, it came from herself.

"There is an urban legend that says that my person changes men," he told the store. "The men I fall in love with and fall in love, change jobs and life."

Then, he decided to take what he called his "superpower,quot; and turn it into a product. When the Grammy-winning singer described the creation of the incense, aptly called "Badu & # 39; s P — and,quot;, "I took many pairs of my panties, cut them into small pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of that."

When asked if that process felt a bit personal, she replied: "Yes, man! People deserve it!"