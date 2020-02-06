Erykah Badu is selling an incense that smells like used underwear

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images
Gwyneth PaltrowThe vagina candle has some competition.
In an interview with 10 magazine, singer Erykah Badu He revealed that he created an incense that smells like his vagina. However, the inspiration for the product (which will be sold on its next website, Badu World Market, which will be launched on February 20) did not come from the $ 75 Goop candle "This Smells Like My Vagina." Like all the things Badu does, it came from herself.
"There is an urban legend that says that my person changes men," he told the store. "The men I fall in love with and fall in love, change jobs and life."
Then, he decided to take what he called his "superpower,quot; and turn it into a product. When the Grammy-winning singer described the creation of the incense, aptly called "Badu & # 39; s P — and,quot;, "I took many pairs of my panties, cut them into small pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of that."
When asked if that process felt a bit personal, she replied: "Yes, man! People deserve it!"
Badu's fashion and general aesthetics have been envied since he first appeared on the music scene in the 1990s. (Designer Riccardo Tisci once he called it "the exact definition of style,quot;.) Dallas native fans won't be surprised that he made this product.
Speaking of that famous style, Badu explained it simply. "When you go out as an artist, you should make sure that when you appear, they know it's you," he said. "Not only because of your voice, but also aesthetically."
And part of that aesthetic is motivated by wanting to create an image that is unique and unique.
"I think I'm a hipster," the 48-year-old shared. "If (there is) something they tell me I should do, I am very inspired to go in the other direction."
And voila, incense with aroma of vagina.
