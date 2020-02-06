Home Entertainment Erykah Badu announces that she is working on a new perfume that...

Erykah Badu announces that she is working on a new perfume that smells like her vagina!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Erykah Badu has revealed that she is currently working on a perfume, which she says smells like a vagina.

The neo-soul singer sat down with 10 Magazine as part of her cover story and her twentieth anniversary, where she shared the exciting news.

"There is an urban legend that my p * ssy changes men," he told the publication. "The men I fall in love with and fall in love, change jobs and life."

