Erykah Badu announces that she is working on a new perfume that smells like her vagina!

Erykah Badu has revealed that she is currently working on a perfume, which she says smells like a vagina.

The neo-soul singer sat down with 10 Magazine as part of her cover story and her twentieth anniversary, where she shared the exciting news.

"There is an urban legend that my p * ssy changes men," he told the publication. "The men I fall in love with and fall in love, change jobs and life."

He then explained how it was based on the idea of ​​the fragrance:

"I took many pairs of my panties, cut them into small pieces and burned them," he says, once more casually. "Even the ash is part of it."

She says her fragrance will be called: "People deserve it!"

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been selling a candle that reportedly smells like her vagina, so why not Erykah Badu?