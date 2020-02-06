England will follow the final tactics of the South Africa World Cup against Scotland | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML9b9c315c87f99872f6df434618d60f7511% %MINIFYHTML9b9c315c87f99872f6df434618d60f7512%

Follow our live blog while England faces Scotland in Murrayfield in the Six Nations on Saturday (start: 4.45pm)





%MINIFYHTML9b9c315c87f99872f6df434618d60f7513% %MINIFYHTML9b9c315c87f99872f6df434618d60f7514% Jones wants to replicate the tactics that led South Africa to the 2019 World Cup

%MINIFYHTML9b9c315c87f99872f6df434618d60f7515% %MINIFYHTML9b9c315c87f99872f6df434618d60f7516%

Eddie Jones will unleash his own & # 39; Bomb Squad & # 39; over Scotland in Murrayfield with the conviction that England can still win the Guinness title of the Six Nations.

Jones has opted for a six and two split between strikers and backs for the fifth time in his Twickenham reign, signaling a forward assault to recover the Calcutta Cup that surrendered in Murrayfield two years ago.

It was a tactic used with great success by South Africa in the World Cup last fall, even in the 32-12 demolition of England in the final, and later it was called & # 39; Bomb Squad & # 39 ;.

Once the opposition had softened, the six replacement strikers would be sent at predetermined times to ensure that the physical attack was maintained for the entire 80 minutes.

Three Springboks had tattoos of & # 39; Bomb Squad & # 39; on his hips and the intellectual author of his success in Japan, Matt Proudfoot, is now in charge of the pack of England.

England's head coach Eddie Jones and his players seem dejected by the final defeat of the 2019 Rugby World Cup against South Africa

Heavy rains are forecast for Edinburgh and Jones, who has renewed his initial XV with five changes, has pointed out the area where Scotland can be attacked.

"I think our strengths are at the forefront and that is what we want to play," Jones said.

"We have an obvious game plan that we want to play against them. We are not hiding from the fact that we want to face them in advance. We simply believe that it will be a high volume and high intensity game in the front. You want to have as much artillery in that area as you can. "

Jones is "100 percent,quot; sure that England can recover the crown of the Six Nations that they raised most recently in 2017 and hopes that their players will finish the tournament with the certainty that they probably have not been well cooked for the first game of Paris .

France beat England 24-17 in their first Six Nations match in the light week of Paris

"The World Cup final is a unique final. I am happy to say that if I returned to that game again, I cannot think that there was a team in the world that had defeated South Africa that day. And that happens. No shame." , said.

"France, for some reason, we just weren't on the button early and I think I didn't prepare the team for the game, so it took us some time to get into the game."

"There is a reason for that given the workload of the players. We do not prepare for the game and I am fully responsible for that. But there is a reason for that and my opinion is that we will see the reason at the end of the competition. – that we will be full of career. "

2:21 Willi Heinz has replaced scrum half Ben Youngs on England's side to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday while Eddie Jones seeks "more control." Willi Heinz has replaced scrum half Ben Youngs on England's side to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday while Eddie Jones seeks "more control."

Jones: fan abuse is a daily occurrence

Jones reflected on the moment he was attacked by fans after the defeat of his team in the Six Nations to Scotland two years ago to reveal that it is a common occurrence.

Eddie Jones downplayed the incident where he was abused by a trio of Scotland fans last year

Traveling back to London the day after the defeat of the 25-13 Calcutta Cup in Edinburgh, Jones was physically and verbally abused, first by a trio of Scotland supporters at a railway station in Manchester and then on the train to London .

The images published online showed that the group was approaching the 58-year-old woman to take a picture as she left the Manchester Oxford Road train station to take a car she was waiting for before the atmosphere turned sour.

Jones stopped to watch Manchester United defeat Chelsea at Old Trafford as a guest of Sir Alex Ferguson, but said he will head straight home with the team this time.

"I checked the Premier League calendar and I don't go to any games!" Jones said.

"It was a small incident, it didn't matter. That happens every day. What do you think happens when I walk down the street?

"Some people say nice things, some people are interested in you. It happens every day. If you don't want it, you don't do this job."