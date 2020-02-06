El Salvador says it is not ready to receive asylum seekers | USA news

El Salvador is not ready to receive asylum seekers from the United States and will not accept them until it can offer them the necessary protections and support, Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco said Wednesday.

El Salvador is one of three Central American governments that last year signed bilateral agreements with the US government. UU. That would allow the US UU. Send asylum seekers from their southwest border to request asylum in Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador.

Guatemala began receiving asylum seekers in November, and Honduras and El Salvador are expected to follow.

"We are not going to admit anyone seeking asylum until, as a country, we have the conditions and the technical, financial and human capacity to be able to give these people seeking asylum and send the best treatment to another country," said Hill Tinoco.

The so-called asylum cooperation agreements are among the controversial measures that the United States government has taken to close the door to asylum seekers who reach their border with Mexico.

Hill Tinoco said his government is about to determine the technical team that will meet with its American counterparts to develop a plan on how it could work.

A migrant who travels in a mostly Central American caravan hugs a child who cries while security forces block the road near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico (Andrés Martínez Casares / Reuters)

The administration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, did not comment immediately on Statement by Hill Tinoco, but dDuring his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday, Trump promoted the agreements with the Central American countries, calling them "historic."

138 deportees from the United States to El Salvador killed

The agreements have been the subject of widespread criticism by human rights groups that say that the Central American countries, from where asylum seekers flee, are not equipped or safe enough to receive migrants.

In a report issued on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said at least 138 people deported to El Salvador from the U.S. UU. In recent years they were subsequently killed.

The majority of deaths documented by HRW in the report occurred less than a year after the deportees returned to El Salvador; Some were in a few days. The organization also confirmed at least 70 cases of sexual assault or other violence after arriving in the country.

The violence underscores the risk faced by people forced to return by US law that demands the deportation of non-citizens convicted of a variety of crimes and the Trump administration's policies that discourage asylum seekers, said Alison Leal Parker. , HRW administrative director in the United States.

"Our concern is that many of these people face a death sentence," Parker said Wednesday.

Between 2014 and 2018, the US UU. They deported some 111,000 Salvadorans to their homeland, which for a long time was under the control of the fierce gang violence.

The United Nations reported last year that the killings in El Salvador, most of them linked to the gang conflict, have declined from a maximum of more than 6,000 in 2015. But the country still has one of the highest homicide rates in the world.

Meanwhile, the number of Salvadorans seeking asylum in the US UU. It increased by almost 1,000 percent between 2012 and 2017, and many applicants cited gang threats. Only about 18 percent receive asylum.

Deported people from the United States get off a bus at an immigration center in San Salvador, El Salvador (File: José Cabezas / Reuters)

The deaths recorded in the study occurred under the administrations of Trump and his predecessor, former President Barack Obama. Trump has turned immigration law enforcement into a centerpiece of his administration. That has included a policy of forcing asylum seekers from Central America to wait in Mexico while their claims are being evaluated and sent back to their home countries if their claim is rejected.

Many of those asylum seekers could have been paroled in the United States for a decision that could take a year or more. The Department of Homeland Security says it is trying to make the process more efficient and take strong action against fraudulent claims.

Rights groups have also urged the administration to revoke the policy that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico along with the agreements that allow Guatemalans, Salvadorans and Hondurans to settle in other Central American countries while seeking refuge. They also want the attorney general to reverse the restrictions that made it harder for them to apply for asylum in the US. UU. Due to threats posed by gangs or gender violence.