Will this engaged charter guest arrive in the hallway?

"Madison! Margarita people! "Shout from the deck of Parsifal III, addressing the second and third butlers Madison Stalker Y Georgia Grobler in this new monday clip Sailing yacht under deck. The guest, Boy, asks "a couple more daisies,quot; for him and his fiance, with whom he intends to marry that same day.

"This is really strong," he observes when cocktails are served, and soon separates from his comparatively less lucid fiance to try wedding sets with a stylist in the cabin. Meanwhile, the future boyfriend finds his way back to the bar.

"Do you want another margarita?" Madison asks cautiously, to which he replies: "Totally. I will also drink another tequila."

But before the crew members can arrange their order, their guest takes a bottle and swallows a few drinks from there.