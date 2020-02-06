Director Stephen Poliakoff denies having pressured his actress & # 39; Near the enemy & # 39; to make a nude scene

%MINIFYHTMLe6e1751038a24b744bca80a0f2d539f011% %MINIFYHTMLe6e1751038a24b744bca80a0f2d539f012%

The director of & # 39; Near the enemy & # 39; He is accused of tantrums when BBC drama actress Emily Berrington asked about the details of a possible nude scene.

British Director Stephen Poliakoff has denied actress Emily Berringtonsays he tried to pressure her to make nude scenes for the BBC drama "Near the enemy".

The 34-year-old screen star, who has also appeared on shows like "Humans","Outnumbered"Y"Children of freedom"He told the British newspaper The Guardian that Poliakoff was enraged when he asked for details of a possible nude scene, such as how long he would have to be naked and if he would have anything to say about what parts of his body were exposed.

When asked Poliakoff, Berrington told The Guardian that "he started screaming very aggressively and saying that he was being beautiful, and that it was too difficult to work with actresses like me."

It is also said that the director and screenwriter awarded the BAFTA awards and Emmy told Berrington that he "shoots what he wants" and "shows what he wants."

However, in response to Berrington's statements, Poliakoff told The Guardian in a statement: "I am sorry to hear that Emily is upset. This is not my memory of the conversation and, as I recall, my main objective of the discussion, that it took place a couple of months before the actual shooting, it was to reassure her in a solidary way on paper ".

"I've always been very aware that nude scenes are extremely stressful for actors, men or women, and I never want them to feel uncomfortable in any way."

A BBC spokesman added about the accusations: "We are very careful to include intimate scenes in any drama, and we hope that all our productions work with the highest level of integrity in this regard."