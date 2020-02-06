Diane Keaton is excited by Brother's letter about her performance of the & # 39; Reds & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLc264f3f4789bb67a72990eabe647823311% %MINIFYHTMLc264f3f4789bb67a72990eabe647823312%

A B C

During an interview with & # 39; Good Morning America & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; Book Club & # 39; He expresses his regret for not being a better sister for Randy, who is fighting serious mental deterioration.

Up News Info –

Diane Keaton He fought tears when he remembered a letter his brother wrote about his performance in "Reds" during a television chat.

The actress included Randy's letter in her new book, "Brother and Sister," but it really resonated with her, as it was read during an interview with "Good morning america", which aired on Wednesday morning, February 5.

%MINIFYHTMLc264f3f4789bb67a72990eabe647823313% %MINIFYHTMLc264f3f4789bb67a72990eabe647823314%

In it, his brother, who is now fighting dementia, criticizes his role of Louise Bryant in the 1981 film, stating: "There are moments in & # 39; Reds & # 39 ;, when he wanted to stop the projector for the moment don't move so fast Where did you learn to use your face so well …? "

%MINIFYHTMLc264f3f4789bb67a72990eabe647823315% %MINIFYHTMLc264f3f4789bb67a72990eabe647823316%

Shaking her head and giving a big sigh to regain her composure, the actress said: "That was sweet of him. I don't know what to say. I'm sorry."

<br />

He later revealed that he lamented his role as a sister and added: "I wish I could have been a better sister."

<br />

In the book, Keaton addresses his brother's alcohol and health problems, revealing that he enjoys his weekly trips to get frozen yogurt together, even though he is fighting serious mental deterioration.