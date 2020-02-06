Detraveon Brown made a hoax on National Signature Day with the commitment of Ole Miss

%MINIFYHTMLe09e2a4cccd92acfa236c57084324d8b11% %MINIFYHTMLe09e2a4cccd92acfa236c57084324d8b12%

Detraveon Brown left many confused after his announcement on National Signature Day.

The Northwood High School catcher, qualified as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports Composite, announced on Wednesday in front of the cameras that he would play football at Ole Miss. He even began to cry while doing media interviews, according to Shreveport. Times.

"I believe in the word Lane Kiffin. He told me he could come, switch to Ole Miss and I kept his word. They in the SEC and play on the biggest stage and I just took his word and fell in love with when I left." , he told KTBS after appearing to sign with the rebels.

But when journalists began asking, they soon discovered a problem: Brown signed a letter of commitment that did not exist.

It is not clear exactly what happened, but KTAL asked Ole Miss about Brown and the school said no scholarship offer was extended, and that the school does not have paperwork at the receiver. The Shreveport Times confirmed the same, and also KTBS.

The KTBS report says they began to suspect when Ole Miss did not include Brown among the signers of the day. The school denied more comments by telling KTBS: "We don't have official documentation with him, so I'm afraid we can't comment at this time."

From KTAL:

Northwood High has chosen not to speak in the register about Brown's firm. Two sources told KTAL / KMSS that Brown had another Division I scholarship on the table, but that he proceeded to sign a false letter of commitment to Ole Miss anyway.

The Shreveport Times had a similar report:

It seems that Brown, who broke several hawks reception records during his productive career, not only did he not sign scholarship documents in Ole Miss, but never received an offer from rebel training personnel, according to a school source. .

Brown, however, said on social media on January 15 that Ole Miss offered him a scholarship.

However, he told 247Sports on February 3, a few days before National Signature Day, that Ole Miss withdrew his scholarship offer.

"Coach (Derrick) Nix (of Ole Miss) told me today that they threw a receiver," Brown told 247Sports. "He told me that they no longer had room for me. It's a crazy business. I told coach Nix that I still love Ole Miss. He told me that they just turned a receiver. That's how it is in this business. I don't have resentments."

Then, in the Brown event log, he signed his letter of engagement even though Ole Miss withdrew his scholarship. In the Ole Miss event log, the school never offered him a scholarship.

What makes all this even more confusing is that Brown was a wanted receiver. He reportedly had a Division I scholarship on the table, and 247Sports reported that Houston, Kansas and Kentucky were other schools that showed interest.

TO UPDATE: Brown issued a statement Thursday afternoon.