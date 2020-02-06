Demi Lovato is getting her own pillow talk show

Demi lovato She is adding another loan to her long resume: host of talk shows.

%MINIFYHTMLeac3963966447912f81740b5960a619a11% %MINIFYHTMLeac3963966447912f81740b5960a619a12%

Lovato is the last name to join the Quibi transmission platform with its own series, Pillow talk with Demi Lovato. That is only the provisional title, so it can change at the time of the premiere, but it really gives the essence of the show. In the 10 episode series, Lovato will sit down with the guests to discuss a wide range of topics that include activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social networks and wellness. The guests will be experts and other stars.

"I always considered myself someone who speaks honestly about the problems my generation faces," Lovato said in a statement. "We are excited to bring these candid conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the issues and guests, while finding space for laughter and learning."