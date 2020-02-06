Demi Lovato & # 39; excited to bring conversations from Frank & # 39; to Quibi Talk Show

The singer of & # 39; Heart Attack & # 39; has been chosen to present & # 39; Pillow Talk & # 39; for a series of 10 episodes where he will interview celebrities and experts on topics ranging from body positivity to sex.
Up News Info –
Demi lovato He has achieved a new role as a talk show host.
The singer and actress will interview the guests for "Pillow talk with Demi Lovato", a program set for the new streaming site of Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi.
The 10 episode series will introduce Demi in conversation with celebrities and experts on topics ranging from body positivity to sex.
Demi Lovato announced a new talk show in Quibi.
Lovato, who will also be the executive producer of the project, says: "I have always considered myself someone who speaks honestly about the problems facing my generation. We are excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to topics and guests, while finding space for laughter and learning. "
Quibi is scheduled to launch in April, with more than 50 scripted and unwritten series, news, sports and lifestyle programs reserved. Each show will last 10 minutes or less.