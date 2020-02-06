Day 2 of a cruise quarantine: permission to breathe

Things were improving on Thursday for more than 2,000 quarantined passengers on a cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan: meals were arriving at a more regular schedule. Internet was updated to a wider bandwidth. And there was even official approval to breathe fresh air.
Still, on the second day of a planned two-week quarantine, there was a persistent concern about the spread of the coronavirus and fear of the long days that were trapped inside the cabins.
While Japanese health officials continued to evaluate 273 passengers who were potentially exposed to the virus, they said that 20 of the 102 analyzed so far had been positive.
The first 10 cases were announced on Wednesday and the second 10 on Thursday. The new cases involved four Japanese passengers, two Americans, two Canadians, a New Zealander and one Taiwanese. They were removed from the ship on Thursday and taken to medical facilities.
"I still hear painful coughs from a foreigner in a nearby room," said one passenger wrote on twitter, observing with concern that the crew members were delivering meals from one room to another. "It could infect me today or tomorrow."
Other passengers who have been spending time on social networks had more hopeful signs. One pointed out that the supplies were moving to the port and that the ambulances were in position. Another said that entertainment teams had been visiting the rooms to cheer people up, and that toilet paper had been distributed.
Some published a letter that had been delivered to their rooms saying the ship was negotiating with Japanese quarantine officers to allow small groups with facial masks to breathe air on open decks.
"I'm looking forward to it,quot; said Yardley Wong, a passenger in a windowless room traveling with her 6 year old son. She said that permission had been granted, and that those who were in rooms without windows like his had left first.
The cruise, the Princess Princess, with a total of about 3,700 people on board, arrived in Yokohama on Monday night after a 14-day trip to Southeast Asia. They have been forced to remain on the ship since an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who landed last month tested positive for the virus.
Princess Cruises, the company that owns Diamond Princess, has canceled Two other cruises planned on the ship leaving Yokohama this month.
The Diamond Princess is not the only cruise ship caught in the coronavirus epidemic, which has killed hundreds of people in China. A ship called World Dream is inactive at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong after it was discovered that eight people from mainland China who were on a previous trip were infected with the coronavirus.
The global dream, which carries about 3,600 passengers and crew members, traveled from China to Vietnam in January. It is held in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor while health officials test passengers, and a senior official said the quarantine of the entire ship was not ruled out.
In Japan, fears grew in places where the Diamond Princess had stopped before returning to Yokohama.
Health officials in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, said 13 people had left the ship there last Saturday and had not returned. Some have left the country.
The 2,600 passengers who disembarked for at least a few hours on Saturday "showed no symptoms at the quarantine station," said Takahiro Hayamizu, an official at the Naha public health office. "We don't have detailed information about who they were, so we can't track their route in Okinawa."
Passengers traveled by buses and taxis after arriving in Okinawa, and authorities are trying to track their routes.
"Citizens are worried and wonder what to do, saying they met passengers at the port," said Hayamizu.
On board the Diamond Princess, there have been no more health checks since the quarantine officers first embarked, said David Abel, a passenger from Britain who has been telling his situation in videos posted on Facebook.
"We don't know if there are still people on board who have symptoms," he said.
Although the passengers were far from returning home, some had the feeling that the vacation was over. Towels and sheets no longer changed regularly.
"We're not on a cruise anymore," said Abel. "Those days are gone."
Eimi Yamamitsu and Hisako Ueno contributed reports.
