Day 2 of a cruise quarantine: permission to breathe

Things were improving on Thursday for more than 2,000 quarantined passengers on a cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan: meals were arriving at a more regular schedule. Internet was updated to a wider bandwidth. And there was even official approval to breathe fresh air.

Still, on the second day of a planned two-week quarantine, there was a persistent concern about the spread of the coronavirus and fear of the long days that were trapped inside the cabins.

While Japanese health officials continued to evaluate 273 passengers who were potentially exposed to the virus, they said that 20 of the 102 analyzed so far had been positive.

The first 10 cases were announced on Wednesday and the second 10 on Thursday. The new cases involved four Japanese passengers, two Americans, two Canadians, a New Zealander and one Taiwanese. They were removed from the ship on Thursday and taken to medical facilities.