David Prutton vs. Phil Thompson: Sky Bet EFL and Super 6 predictions | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0851efb7d6750ad2079a09f68af35b1a11% %MINIFYHTML0851efb7d6750ad2079a09f68af35b1a12%









Who gives David Prutton the victory in the Championship this weekend? And who will take the lead in their Super 6 battle against Phil Thompson?

In addition to the usual Prutton predictions for the Championship games, he will also face Thommo to predict Super 6 games on Saturday.

Bristol City vs Birmingham, Friday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Bristol City is in one of those winning races at the moment they advance, and they have also been defensively brilliant. Ashley Williams and Nathan Baker have established a true partnership in the back.

Birmingham are four undefeated, and that has helped them move away from the relegation zone. I think half the table will be a good season for them, but this should be a victory at home.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Bristol C vs Birm & # 39; ham Live

Wigan vs Preston, Saturday 12.30pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

What a win for Wigan in Leeds! I must admit that I did not see it coming, but it will have given a great boost to their hopes of survival. It also means that they have won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Preston is back on the cusp of the play-offs and, with so many of the teams around them playing this weekend, they will see this as a real opportunity. But I think this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Live efl Live

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds, Saturday 5.30pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Nottingham Forest missed a real opportunity last weekend. A goal in Birmingham and a penalty shortly before the break to double his advantage. If Lewis Grabban had converted him, you feel they had won the game and moved to a point in Leeds.

Leeds got lost at home to Wigan, and it will be interesting to see if Jean-Kevin Augustin is on Marcelo Bielsa's team on Saturday, as they could certainly have done with his presence in that defeat. I can't divide these two.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

N Forest vs Leeds Live

Millwall vs West Brom, Sunday 13:30 – Live Sky Sports Football

Millwall has reached the top in its last two games, but it is a credit to the work that Gary Rowett has done since his arrival that are still in the discussion for the play-offs.

West Brom won again last week, and Callum Robinson seems a good addition to the team, but Luton at home is as simple as it is this season and this is a real test for them. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs W Brom Live

Prutton vs Thommo: Super 6 predictions (Every Saturday 3pm initial kick)

Blackburn vs Fulham

Blackburn has shown that many people are wrong since Bradley Dack's injury and are in a decent career at the moment. The Fulhams are in excellent shape and have the extra boost of Aleksandar Mitrovic. Score draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "It's a difficult test for Blackburn and they will enjoy it, but the visiting team will have too much." 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs Middlesbrough

Brentford had one of those days at Hull last Saturday where they seemed unstoppable. If they played like this every week, they would walk through this division. Middlesbrough is a more difficult proposal now, but this should be a victory for Bees.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "You feel that Brentford is underway and I can't see anything other than a home victory." 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: Thommo Super 6 predictions Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 selections for Saturday's EFL Championship round. Predict the six correct lines to win £ 250,000 …

Luton vs Cardiff

Luton was set aside in West Brom last week and now they are really drifting. They will probably already be planning for next season. Cardiff cannot achieve a series of coherence, but this is something they must win for them. And I think they will.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "Luton will try well, but Cardiff should have too much firepower. " 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Reading vs helmet

The reading does not have a victory in five now, but they are still playing decent things and they won a great FA Cup victory in the middle of the week. The helmet is disoriented at this time and they hope that the loss of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki will not cause their season to completely crumble. Scrappy home victory.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "Reading will be at the top of their victory on penalties against Cardiff and this could lead them to victory. " 2-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Stoke vs Charlton

What a surprise for Stoke last week! I certainly didn't see that performance coming against Derby and Michael O & # 39; Neill will want an answer. Charlton has moved away a little from the relegation zone now, but I feel that the Potters will beat them.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "Michael O & # 39; Neill will demand a response from his players after the Derby clash." 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Swansea vs Derby

Rhian Brewster is beginning to look like a very cunning acquisition for Swansea. If he, Conor Gallagher and Andre Ayew combine, then the first six are a real possibility. However, Derby is at the top in the minute, after a couple of big wins. They are not very far, but I have a feeling for this.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "It will be a decent game, but I can't separate them." 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Other predictions of the Prutton Championship (Every Saturday 3pm start)

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday: 0-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Huddersfield vs QPR: 1-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)