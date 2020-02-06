David Letterman recalls receiving the death threat from Quentin Tarantino during the & # 39; Great fight & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML211be91494a354e79d6e4a13b8358e3d11% %MINIFYHTML211be91494a354e79d6e4a13b8358e3d12%

The former host of & # 39; Late Night & # 39; He claims that he once received a threatening phone call from the director of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; after making fun of him for dating an awesome actress.

David Letterman once stuck in a serious beef Quentin Tarantino, to the point that the filmmaker threatened to kill him. The great nighttime talk show revealed his "big fight" with the "Kill bill"Helmer when asked in" Desus & Mero "of Showtime if he ever had" some famous meat. "

"I got into a big fight with Quentin Tarantino," his story began. "This was really good." The 72-year-old funny man said it was all due to his reaction to a guest's revelation that Quentin was dating a famous star, whom he described as "so famous that I can't remember the name."

Thinking that the director of "Pulp Fiction" was not attractive or great enough for the actress, David joked about the relationship. "I think the idea is that Quentin Tarantino is the nerd of a movie store. Now I am pretending that I am amazed that this glorious movie star comes out with this little hot guy," he explained.

Two days later, he received a call from Quentin, who reprimanded him by phone. "He starts yelling at me: & # 39; I'm going to kill you with blows, I'm going to kill you, I'm going to New York and I'm going to beat you up. How can you say that about me? & # 39;" he remembered. "And I said: & # 39; Quentin, wait a second & # 39 ;.

Then, David asked his producer to choose the other line, so that no one could accuse him of inventing the story. He claimed that Quentin was "and on and on, as if the guy was completely silly clinically." The former "Late Night" host said he asked the director, "Bat or fist," to which the latter replied: "Bat."

The comedian said they chose dates and flights, but the "Once upon a time in Hollywood"The director made him ghost on the day of the alleged duel. However, they made peace when the filmmaker apologized to David for the explosion years later, according to television legend.

Quentin has not responded to David's claims about his beef.