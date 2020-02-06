D & # 39; Angelo Russell exchanges grades: the Timberwolves get their man; The warriors disappoint with the return

The Timberwolves and the Warriors resolved a successful exchange just before the NBA deadline on Thursday afternoon, with D & # 39; Angelo Russell en route to Minnesota for Andrew Wiggins and two future recruits. The banking players Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans were also sent to Minnesota in the agreement.

With the first-round pick of the Minnesota 2021 draft (protected to No. 3) and a second-round pick, Golden State wins the means to rebuild its squad with young talents like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Wiggins, meanwhile, probably offers a better short-term match alongside Curry and Thompson than Russell.

Timberwolves 2021 pick protected to No. 3, and is unprotected in 2022, according to sources. Minnesota continued to press Russell, whom he wanted from the free summer agency and finally got the owner Gerssson Rosas to imagine pairing with KAT. https://t.co/kfDNvsdBHX – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The Timberwolves would have been interested in Russell since last summer, wanting the guard to form a powerful combination with the cities of Karl-Anthony.

These are our initial qualifications for trading:

Timberwolves: A

Minnesota desperately loved Russell. He has Russell. That is a big problem for a franchise so criticized for being wrong in its attempt to capitalize on Towns' immense talent.

Russell is 23 years old and is ready to be a star scorer for many seasons. He is averaging 23.6 points per game this year, and has experience helping change the fortunes of a franchise in Brooklyn. The pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop with Towns will be a beautiful sight. The duo is already very close after developing a close friendship through the AAU circuit. Suns star Devin Booker is the third friend of friendship; If Minnesota ever manages to acquire it, fans will faint from happiness.

Andrew Wiggins is under a great contract until 2022-23, and despite some growth this year, he was never a Minnesota favorite given his inability to fully develop since he entered the league. Minnesota first-round draft pick gave up could It hurts, but if the Timberwolves become a playoff team, it won't matter.

Warriors: C-

According to reports, Golden State had intended to retain Russell until the summer, unless he was rejected by a commercial offer. Was it really a bet that blew up the main office? If so, that seems to be poorly reflected in your judgment.

Russell, acquired from the Nets last summer, never had a real chance to play alongside Curry or Thompson. The Warriors will never know how explosive that trio could have been.

Of course, the fact that Wiggins is a striker makes it more natural in next year's lineup. Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green and perhaps the prospect of the 2020 NBA Draft James Wiseman would be a tasty five headlines. But Wiggins' strong contract limits the future flexibility of the Warriors, and there is no guarantee that it will be better than Russell. Wiggins is in some ways just a better version of Harrison Barnes, an important piece of the list, but often more frustrating than a game changer.

The choice will be amazing. Yes the Timberwolves are bad and Yes matches a stacked draft class. None of those things are guaranteed. If the choice is, say, No. 15, then this agreement will be especially difficult for Golden State to accept.

Maybe the Warriors will dominate again with healthy Curry and Thompson next year, and Wiggins revitalized by a winning basketball team. But for now, it feels like a disappointing return for your biggest commercial chip.