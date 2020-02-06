Cynthia Bailey worries that Mike Hill cheats on her because of her past infidelities

Instagram

In a preview of the next episode of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39 ;, she confesses: & # 39; I think I'm getting Mike at the best moment of his life right now, but he's cheated on his wives before me & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Cynthia Bailey Y Mike Hill She hasn't even got married, but she's already worried about the future of their relationship. In a preview of the next episode of "The true housewives of Atlanta", the sports commentator shocked his promised television star when he revealed that he was cheating on his two former wives.

Feeling relieved to have met Cynthia when he is already a different man, Mike said: "Two years ago it was like finding myself [in the process], but when I started writing the book and took everything off my chest. I realized some of the things that I have done in the past that have led to some of the things that I am currently doing to women, but at the same time, it is also important for me because I have daughters, to reveal some of these things . "

%MINIFYHTML589363095e44b538769a573a52fb73c711% %MINIFYHTML589363095e44b538769a573a52fb73c712%

He continued: "I already told you. I have been open about it with them because they are older. Their moms, I apologized for the things and transgressions that I did in the past, and now I am just trying to do it the right way this time." .

Hearing their stories, Cynthia admitted feeling a little surprised after learning that her past marriages failed due to her infidelities. Although Mike has assured that it has already changed, she could not help worrying about her future. "I think I'm getting Mike at the best moment of his life right now, but he has cheated on his wives before me," he said. "What makes me different?"

Mike and Cynthia got engaged last year, and the first asked the question at the grand opening of their The Bailey Wine Cellar in Atlanta. The entire moment was captured by "RHOA" cameras and broadcast this season of the Bravo show.