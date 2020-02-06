Counting on – Jinger Duggar releases new shorter haircut and shares a sexy and secular playlist before Valentine's Day

First, he started wearing pants, short skirts, sleeveless shirts and heels. Now, Counting on Star Jinger Duggar is rebelling against her super conservative education once again with a new short haircut and a sexy and secular Valentine's Day playlist.

Duggar presented his new hair this week in an Instagram post. He cut his long hair, which is the characteristic style of the Duggar women, and opted for a shoulder-length style. She also maintains the lighter blonde color now that she is a girl from California, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Jeremy Vuolo and her one-year-old daughter Felicity.

"As Valentine's Day slowly approaches, I thought it would be good to go for a new hairstyle!" Duggar wrote in the caption.

The 26-year-old has been proudly showing off her new life in California after moving to Los Angeles with her family last summer. Jinger and Felicity have been exploring their new surroundings, and the young mother has posted photos of her adventures, which generally include a delicious meal at one of the restaurants in Los Angeles.

Felicity has also started to walk, and Jinger appreciates every moment. He recently posted a video of Felicity running in front of everyone else during his afternoon walk, and Jinger wrote in the caption that he often wishes his daughter could stay that way a little forever.

Jinger has also been showing his fashion style that is far from the ankle-length skirts and dresses he wore when he grew up with his 18 brothers in Arkansas. As fans know, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have a strict and extremely modest dress code for their children, nor do they allow their children access to secular music, television and movies.

But all that has changed for Jinger now that she is a married woman and shares her love for secular music with her new Valentine's Day playlist on Spotify. His selections included songs by Pearl Jam, Regina Spektor, Ben Folds, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol and Coldplay.

Fans were surprised with the playlist, and one wrote that they thought the Duggar family only listened to Christian music and hymns. Another fan added that they expect Jinger's parents not to disown her for the playlist, as they did with her sister Jill.

In his book Growing DuggarJinger and his sisters explained that their parents taught them that Christians often accept music that promotes the things God hates.

"For example, if the lyrics of a song say:" Follow your heart. Do what feels good, "we compare it to the Bible and find that God says:" The heart is deceitful over all things and desperately evil, "wrote Jinger Duggar and his sisters.

Ad

New episodes of Counting on Will return to TLC later this year.



Post views:

0 0