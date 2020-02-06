Coronavirus Policy: Taiwan, China and WHO | News

%MINIFYHTML4d763557fea73ae5921087b07924c3b811% %MINIFYHTML4d763557fea73ae5921087b07924c3b812%

While Taiwan faces 13 cases of coronavirus on Thursday, its exclusion from major global organizations has been subject to scrutiny as countries around the world struggle to prevent the spread of the highly infectious virus.

While Taiwan, home to almost 24 million people, has never been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party, Beijing's claims over the island have long blocked it from membership of United Nations agencies such as the World Organization of Health (WHO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO))

Beijing has collaborated with the Taiwanese authorities in the midst of the outbreak, with two Taiwanese experts traveling to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, at the end of January. yesThere are still challenges.

On Thursday, Taipei accused Beijing of providing WHO with incorrect information on the number of coronavirus cases in Taiwan. It has also imposed more travel restrictions from Hong Kong and Macao.

Last week, flights from Taiwan to Vietnam and Italy were rejected because international travel bans and restrictions were extended to people traveling from China, where the virus first exploded in late December, after WHO will declare the outbreak as a global emergency.

Vietnam's ban was revoked after some rapid diplomatic maneuvers. But the restriction remains in Italy, highlighting the global confusion about the political state and Taiwan's relationship with China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

"Last week, when WHO began publishing a world map of the epidemic using color codes to indicate the same level of severity, Taiwan received the same level as China. That has a direct impact on Taiwanese and traveling airlines. there,quot;. said Chunhuei Chi, a Taiwanese-American professor at Oregon State University who specializes in global health.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan accused China, which includes Taiwan in its daily update as "Taiwan province,quot;, of providing incorrect data to WHO, and complained about the way WHO referred to the island.

.@WHO, what's wrong with you? First you called us "Taiwan, China,quot;, then you changed to "Taipei,quot;. You wrongly reported the confirmed cases and now you call us "Taipei and surroundings,quot;. Look! Taiwan is # Taiwan and is not part of #PRC. Jw – 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) February 6, 2020

The agency currently calls the autonomous territory "Taipei and surroundings." Previously, he has used "Taiwan, China,quot;, "Taipei Municipality,quot; and "Taipei,quot;.

"I would like to ask WHO, how many times will the name of Taiwan change?" The spokeswoman Joanne Ou said at a press conference.

"These are not our correct names. Let me reiterate: our name is Taiwan, whose formal name is the Republic of China. We ask WHO not to put Taiwan's information under China, creating error after error after error."

Taiwan's dilemma in China

China has registered more than 28,000 confirmed cases and more than 550 deaths, while the handful of Taiwan cases have only been related to people who recently visited or resided in China, which means that it cannot be classified as an "outbreak," according to Kuan-Yu Chiang, doctor and president of the Taiwan Association for the Global Diplomacy in Health.

Instead, Taiwan is in the strange position of collecting its data as part of China, while WHO also denies the same access to information as other governments. It has to depend on allies like the USA. UU. To receive updates or establish contacts with Beijing on a case-by-case basis.

Excluding Taiwan from organizations such as WHO has also meant a loss of experience in Taiwan's respected medical community and the successful public health system, according to Chiang.

Taiwan ranked 14th worldwide in the 2017 Global Index of Access to Health Care compiled by The Economist Intelligence Unit, and fifth in terms of ease of access to infectious disease care. The report covered 60 countries, including China, which led the classification of child and maternal health services.

Taiwan will also not be able to share its experiences in the fight against infection, since it cannot attend the next meeting of the WHO governing body, the World Health Assembly, in May. His observer status has not extended since 2016, according to the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Beijing global influence

But Taiwan's problems do not end with health and aviation, said lawmaker Wang Ting-yu, a member of the Taiwan Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.

"ICAO and WHO are just two examples. Actually, there are dozens of international organizations that Taiwan cannot be a part of only China," he said, including the international police agency Interpol.

On Tuesday, Taiwan announced that as of Friday, it will not allow entry to foreigners who visited China in the last 14 days for concerns about the coronavirus (David Chang / EPA)

Although he is a member of the World Trade Organization, he is listed as the "Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu (Chinese Taipei)" while competing in the Olympic Games as "Chinese Taipei,quot;.

Taiwan has consistently lost diplomatic space since the 1970s, when the Republic of China, as it is formally known, was replaced by the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the continent to represent China at the UN.

The distinction comes from the end of World War II when the government of the Republic of China in Chiang Kai-shek took control of Taiwan and then withdrew to the island when it lost the Chinese Civil War to the Communist Party.

However, Beijing's growing global influence over the past 10 years has allowed it to squeeze Taiwan further and lead the global conversation around the island across multiple industries, from fashion and media to consumer electronics and travels.

ICAO was criticized this week by the US Department of State. UU. For blocking Twitter users trying to discuss Taiwan’s absence from the organization.

China has taken a more visible role in different international organizations, pushing Taiwan beyond the margins, said Maggie Lewis, an expert in Taiwan and a professor of law at Seton Hall University in the United States.

"Taiwan is constantly out of the circle regarding important global conversations that involve people's security. But it is not only the people of Taiwan's security, but it is outside these conversations that span borders," Lewis said. .

"Although airplanes and diseases are not necessarily the first thing that can be grouped in relation, the more you look at them, the clearer it is that both ICAO and WHO are leaving Taiwan out of the safety conversation on the basis of politics instead of pragmatism. "

WHO and ICAO did not respond to Al Jazeera's request for comments via email.