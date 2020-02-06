Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTML38151651be25db9f4361f0b16242b8ae11% %MINIFYHTML38151651be25db9f4361f0b16242b8ae12%

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China rose to 618 on Thursday, Chinese state television reported Friday.

Another 2,447 cases were detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, which raised the number of infections to 30,465.

Plus:

The virus has killed two people outside of mainland China, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines. At least 25 countries have confirmed cases.

The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, requested $ 675 million to help countries address the expected spread of the virus.

Here are the latest updates:

Friday, February 7

The doctor who & # 39; sounded alarmed & # 39; by an outbreak dies of virus, according to a report

Global Times, a tabloid newspaper run by the People's Daily Communist Party official, said that Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital and one of the first doctors to warn of the coronavirus outbreak, died of the virus in Wuhan

The Wuhan Central Hospital Weibo website, however, has not yet confirmed death. The latest publication of the hospital in Weibo reported that the doctor was in critical condition.

WHO said it is "deeply saddened by the death,quot; of the doctor, adding that everyone should "celebrate,quot; the work they did on the virus.

This sketch of li wenliang is one of the many things about him that are exploding online. His death is crystallizing so much anger and frustration. pic.twitter.com/lxlOwj7OhO – Bill Bishop (@niubi) February 6, 2020

Britain says citizen infected with coronavirus outside China

The third case that tested positive for the coronavirus in the United Kingdom was infected in an Asian country other than China, authorities said, and told doctors to be alert to those who show symptoms from a wider range of countries.

"Because of that, it is probably wise now to expand the geographic area a little where doctors in the United Kingdom and the NHS know they should evaluate people if they have the right symptoms," said England medical director Chris Whitty.

He did not mention the country from which the patient had returned. He said that a broader list of countries would be published shortly from which people who developed symptoms should self-isolate if they showed any of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

WHO says it is too early to say that the coronavirus peaks in China

The health agency said it was too early to say that China's coronavirus outbreak was reaching its peak, but said Wednesday was the first day that the total number of new cases in the Asian country had declined.

WHO official Mike Ryan said there was a steady increase in cases in Hubei province, but that increase had not been seen in other regions.

The executive director of the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency program, Mike Ryan, speaks at a press conference about the new coronavirus in Geneva (Denis Balibouse / Reuters)