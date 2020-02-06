Coronavirus Live updates: death toll soars in China and Xi points to rumors

From Chris Buckley, our main Chinese correspondent, in Wuhan:

In the morning, Wuhan is so quiet that bird calls ring in streets that were once occupied. Stray dogs jog in the middle of empty highways. Residents wrapped in masks crawl out of their homes, anxiety fluttering in their eyes.

They line up in hospitals overwhelmed by a virus that most had not heard of until a few weeks ago.

They line up outside pharmacies despite door signs that declare that protective masks, disinfectants, surgical gloves and thermometers have been sold. They line up to buy rice, fruits and vegetables at the food stores that continue to operate, while almost all other stores are closed.

Then they crawl home to await this siege of the 21st century. The most unlucky ones lie at home or in a hospital, affected by fevers of pneumonia that could mean death linked to the coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

"I started to lose track of the days," said Yang Dechao, a stocky 34-year-old factory worker trapped in Wuhan. “Is it Sunday or Monday? Forgot because all normal activity has stopped. Ordinary people only have their families and their phones. "

The soothing recorded messages heard through the speakers say the government cares, and they urge residents to wear masks and minimize exits. Red banners hang from road barriers and walls, telling residents not to pay attention to rumors about miraculous healings.

"Don't panic," says a banner. "Don't let rumors ruin things."

But after Wuhan officials silenced the first talks about the virus outbreak as "rumor propaganda," many residents are skeptical about the reassuring official message.

"First, we need honesty and transparency now," said Mao Shuo, a 26-year-old engineering company worker who had removed her mask for a cigarette. "Who is to blame, who is punished, that must come, but now we just want to survive."

The reports were contributed by Daniel Victor, Sui-Lee Wee and Chris Buckley.