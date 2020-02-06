Home Latest News Coronavirus: Hong Kong intensifies traveler controls | News

A growing number of countries are closing their borders to travelers from China, as the number of deaths from coronavirus infection increases to 563.

Two cruises, one in Japan and the other in Hong Kong, are also in quarantine after it was discovered that passengers were infected by the virus.

Sarah Clarke from Al Jazeera reports from Hong Kong.

