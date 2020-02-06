Confused about the coronavirus? The | Start here | China

%MINIFYHTML027cc373efce28f33db0dd728b74717911% %MINIFYHTML027cc373efce28f33db0dd728b74717912%

A new coronavirus has been found, first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in all provinces of China and other parts of the world.

The outbreak is now a global health emergency, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

%MINIFYHTML027cc373efce28f33db0dd728b74717913% %MINIFYHTML027cc373efce28f33db0dd728b74717914%

But as governments and scientists work to contain the virus, the wrong information is spreading and causing confusion and fear.

%MINIFYHTML027cc373efce28f33db0dd728b74717915% %MINIFYHTML027cc373efce28f33db0dd728b74717916%

Start here answer all your questions about what this virus is, how it infects people and how you can stay safe.