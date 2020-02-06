Commercial analysis by Andre Drummond: Why did the Pistons get so little from the Cavs as a stellar center?

"The Pistons office makes a disconcerting decision,quot; is the new puzzle of "the chicken crossed the street,quot;. The goal is to reach the other side, but being destroyed is the most likely outcome.

Detroit changed center Andre Drummond on Thursday to the Cavaliers for … John Henson, Brandon Knight and a second-round pick.

Although Drummond is likely to reject his $ 28.7 million player option and come to free agency this summer, it was an incredibly light return for a two-time All-Star who is only 26 years old.

Here is an explanation of why the Pistons made the deal and how they could have addressed the situation better.

Why was Andre Drummond's return so light?

With only a couple of months in his contract before his player option appears, Drummond's value was at its lowest point. A market was never developed among the contestants for the center, and the only teams that were reportedly interested in it (Cavs, Hornets, Hawks) were there to have the opportunity to re-sign it later. In addition, the big men who can't go back to the perimeter to shoot the jumpers have seen their values ​​fall recently, as teams prioritize floor spacing and defensive versatility.

Henson and Knight are not complete factors at this time in their careers. Second-round selections almost never give in to players who stay in an organization. Therefore, the Pistons will have almost nothing to show for the best player they selected and where they held on since they chose Tayshaun Prince in 2002.

If there is something I learned about the NBA, there are no friends or loyalty. I have given my heart and soul to the Pistons, and that this happens without warning makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit … – Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

Cont … you will always have a special place in my heart! But to the next @cavs I hope you are ready! Let's finish the year the right way 🦋 – Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

How could the Pistons have avoided this?

Detroit should have seen Drummond's devaluation come a long time ago. Even if I had waited until last summer to reach an agreement, I would probably have been able to get a player of some importance in return.

A realistic vision of this year's team was that he would have difficulty reaching the postseason and had little use for his great man. Indeed, the Pistons are 19-34 and are as disoriented as ever.

What does the exchange of Andre Drummond mean for Tristan Thompson?

What makes the incorporation of Drummond de los Cavaliers so interesting is that Thompson also approaches free agency. It seems extremely unlikely that Cleveland will bet on both players, as they have similar strengths and weaknesses, so it will probably make a decision on which to press after the end of this season.

That establishes a fascinating positional battle between Drummond and Thompson in the last 30 games of the campaign. Whoever shows the best chemistry with the young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland will prevail.