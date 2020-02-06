Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire Andre Drummond of Detroit Pistons | NBA News

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the final stages of acquiring the best NBA rebounder, Andre Drummond, of the Detroit Pistons for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick, ESPN reported.

Drummond, 26, is an All-Star twice leading the NBA with 15.8 rebounds per game.

He also led the league in rebounds in each of the last two seasons, as well as in 2015/16.

The Connecticut product has played in 591 games (540 starts), all with the Pistons, since it was selected in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

Drummond has averaged 14.4 points during his career, including the best 17.8 points this season. He has also averaged 13.9 rebounds per game.

Knight, 28, scored 4.9 points with 1.9 assists in 16 games with the Cavs and averaged 14.1 points and 4.0 assists during an eight-year career with the Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and Cavs.

Henson, 29, has averaged 5.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 29 games with the Cavs this season and 7.6 points with 5.3 rebounds in an eight-year career that included seven seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.