Ciara presents her blooming baby in the iconic Kobe Bryant t-shirt in sweet photos with Russell Wilson

Ciara has taken to social networks where she melted hearts with a very sweet image of her belly while wearing the iconic t-shirt number 24 of Los Angeles Lakers of Kobe Bryant.

Ciara and Russell Wilson, who are waiting for their second child together, (this will be Ciara's third son), made the big announcement a few days after Kobe and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, died in a helicopter crash. .

In several publications, Ciara sent her love and prayers to Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, and her three remaining daughters.

Ciara recently recalled Kobe in sweet photos in which her belly caught the eye while she wore the famous golden and purple t-shirt.

Many fans rushed to share warm thoughts of love with Vanessa, who is going through this very difficult time.

One person had this reaction to the photo shoot: “Cute little baby bump !! Congratulations!! The way they were both best friends was inspiring ❤️ Beautiful to watch. ”

A second commentator declared: “A beautiful love story! 💖💖💖 Love never fails. May God wrap his loving arms around you and give you the strength to persevere. 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽That Kobe and Giana send you all their love and light from above. ✨ "

This follower revealed: "Ciara, you look at that pretty belly," to V, you really lived a life completely blessed with your prince. I am very sorry that I am going through this. The whole world is sending love to you and your family. 💛💜 "

A kind message said: “My heart is still breaking and I am a stranger, so I can't imagine how you feel. Hold on to everyone's weird love and never let it go. It will always be there! You are so blessed to have known how that pure love feels. I'm constantly thinking of you and your girls .❤️ "

This social media user wrote: “I love watching his videos and knowing who was out of basketball and the man was funny and intelligent. I saw that my name is Kobe Bryant 1996 and when my son is old enough to understand it, I will sit with him and show him that amazing video! ❤️❤️❤️❤️💋💋💯🙏🏽💪🏽 ”

A sixth comment pointed out: “He is forever your best friend in your heart and on your back like wings to always take you and push you through life. We love you, @vanessabryant. ❤️🙏🏽 "

Ad

Many people on social networks are supporting the Bryant family.



Post views:

8