Chrissy Teigen draws laughs with epic leggings with John Legend's face at the bottom

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Taking on her Instagram account, the author of supermodels and cookbooks shares a photo of her posing on all fours to reveal the back of her black spandex leggings.

–

Chrissy Teigen never stops laughing at those who follow her on social networks. On Thursday, February 6, the author of supermodels and cookbooks shared on Instagram a photo of her modeling a new pair of legging that have a unique design of its kind.

In the Instagram post, Chrissy was posing on all fours to reveal the back of her black spandex leggings. Two large red hearts stamped with the face of her husband John Legend adorned the seat of her pants. Pink and red stripes shot from the top of the hearts and curved back to run down the legs of the garment.

Looking back over his shoulder at the camera, the "Bring the fun"The judge complemented her funny bottom with a black tank top and combed her hair in an orderly bun. Playing even in the caption, Chrissy wrote:" We received … really random things sent home. "

The publication successfully brought laughter to his friends and fans. Jordin Sparks He commented: "You're funny! Do you feel comfortable?" Malika HaqqMeanwhile, he simply left an emoji crying and laughing while the dancer Isabella Boylston joked: "Come and take ballet lessons with us and put those on !!" Others even said they wanted the same pair after seeing Chriss and modeling them.

"If someone in the comments can respond with the company name, I'm honest about wanting to buy a pair," one user wrote. "I need some face for my future husband in the front and back!" Another said. There were also those who speculated that it was John himself who bought the leggings, while another commented: "Come on Chrissy, you got drunk and bought them online." Meanwhile, another asked, "So, are you sending some of those to John? … If so, can you take a picture with them? … Like yours?"

