Chris Wood talks about taking Kai Parker to the legacy

Kai Parker has returned and has not changed a bit.
Tonight's episode of Legacies Welcome back Chris Wood how The Vampire Diaries & # 39; More evil infamous, more evil. He has been trapped in a prison world created by his witch nieces for the past decade, but in "Kai Parker screwed us,quot;, he is ready for the party once again.
A couple of episodes ago, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Josefina (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) they found themselves trapped in the prison world, all by the very annoying Alyssa Chang (Olivia Liang), which means they have to deal with whatever is down there, including their worst nightmare, Kai Parker.
Even if you have not seen The Vampire Diaries For a while, it is difficult to forget the wedding scene, where Alaric's pregnant wife, Jo, was killed by her twin brother Kai. Kai then tried to kill Alaric's daughters (who had been magically transported as fetuses to Caroline Forbes, very normal), so you can understand why this family hates him with everything they have.
Chris Wood says that the murder of the wedding is his favorite evil thing that Kai did.
"I mean, it's very, very evil, but that whole wedding affair was quite terrible, where he killed his whole family," he told us by phone. "And I think the reason I would quote that is because it may be the biggest smile we have ever seen on his face when he is doing it, and it was a lot of fun to play. That is really dark and horrible, but it was a great episode. "
Wood said he didn't have much trouble getting back to being Kai's character, mainly thanks to the writing and the fact that Kai is the kind of completely upset person who would be delighted to kill his entire family at a wedding.
"It has no limits as to what is right and what is normal behavior, and it is so eccentric that it is very free as an actor to interpret it," he says. "No choice is really wrong with him, and the wrong choice would not be to make a great choice, so that part was easy to rediscover because it's like, oh yes, I can do whatever I want."
Kai has really done some of the worst things anyone ever did. The Vampire Diaries, but we all love him anyway for some reason. Wood can only guess why.
"I honestly don't know. I don't know if I should worry," he said, laughing. "I think the funny thing is how irremediable it is, along with how awkward it is. On a superficial level, it seems a bit awkward and annoying, and his sense of humor is really strange. But then he has done all this heinous things, some of the worst things in the history of the Vampire Diaries universe. I mean, he essentially killed Elena. It's quite terrible. "
(For the record, Kai only put a curse on her very bad eternal dream while Nina Dobrev left the show, but woke up at the end of the series).
Legacies He is not used to monsters like Kai. It is not an evil Cupid or a dragon or even at the level of the Necromancer, but it is a beast of its own, with a story much deeper in the show than any of the great evils it has had before.
"Honestly, it was great to be that kind of unique monster, because the program has a very different approach to this universe based on Salvatore," says Wood. "Kai is very different from anyone they have dealt with, and he also has, you know, not to quote the title of the show, but he has this deep legacy where all the characters have heard the horror stories and know how horrible it was. It simply presents a really different interaction with a monster, because he is a monster, only one in human form. "
He is also a monster that killed Alaric's wife and Josie and Lizzie's mother, so although technically he is the uncle of the twins and this is technically a family reunion, he is not at all happy. You can imagine how Alaric will react to his greatest enemy: evil.
"(The meeting) is as confusing and full of anger and resentment as one might imagine it would be," says Wood. "Kai loves nothing more than a toy, and for him, someone to play mental games with, torture, cheat, I mean it's when he feels things. So that's his only blurry place that is ruining people's balance, so it's full of that. "
Josie in particular finds himself face to face with Kai in unexpected ways, and Wood says that the teenage witch surprises her evil uncle a little, in a way that is almost not so horrible almost. Something like.
"Kai at first still sees her as that little boy, the only death that escaped. At first she thinks it will be easy, and that she is stupid, and he can make her do anything, and then I think there is a "Strange pride that eventually arises when he starts watching her fight and try to make fun of him," he says. "But you know it's Kai Parker's pride, because it still means wanting to cut off his head."
Will Kai cut Josie's head? Will you kill another whole family? Will it cause another upset story about unborn babies that move wombs, or will it surprise us all and do something new?
You will have to wait until tonight's episode to find out!
Legacies airs at 9 p.m. in The CW.