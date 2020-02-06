Chris Wood talks about taking Kai Parker to the legacy

Chris Wood says that the murder of the wedding is his favorite evil thing that Kai did.

"I mean, it's very, very evil, but that whole wedding affair was quite terrible, where he killed his whole family," he told us by phone. "And I think the reason I would quote that is because it may be the biggest smile we have ever seen on his face when he is doing it, and it was a lot of fun to play. That is really dark and horrible, but it was a great episode. "

Wood said he didn't have much trouble getting back to being Kai's character, mainly thanks to the writing and the fact that Kai is the kind of completely upset person who would be delighted to kill his entire family at a wedding.

"It has no limits as to what is right and what is normal behavior, and it is so eccentric that it is very free as an actor to interpret it," he says. "No choice is really wrong with him, and the wrong choice would not be to make a great choice, so that part was easy to rediscover because it's like, oh yes, I can do whatever I want."