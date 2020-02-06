Chris Brown ordered to pay penalties to a woman allegedly raped at home

%MINIFYHTML3fd85728ab9586a0175e6b656d343e7f11% %MINIFYHTML3fd85728ab9586a0175e6b656d343e7f12%

The judge ordered the singer of & # 39; Kiss Kiss & # 39; to pay penalties to a woman who claimed that they harassed her with drugs and sexually assaulted her during a party at her home.

Chris Brown He was ordered to pay penalties to the woman who sued him for an alleged violation at his home in Tarzana, California, in 2017.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a Los Angeles judge has demanded that the singer pay $ 2,500 to the unidentified accuser, while setting a date for Brown to be deposed.

The plaintiff filed a lawsuit against Brown and an associate, Lowell Grissom Jr., alleging that the singer tried to harass her with drugs during a house party before his friend sexually assaulted her. He has denied the accusations.

Jane Doe recently asked the court to force Chris to sit down for a deposition, and the judge overseeing his case has accepted, ordering the star to meet with lawyers on February 19.

The news comes a few days after Chris's lawyers filed motions to leave him as his client, insisting that he did not fulfill his obligations under his contract.

One of her representatives, Blair Berk, states that Brown has made it "unreasonably difficult" for her and her colleagues "to carry out the representation effectively," and added: "Our relationship with Mr. Brown has reached a point at which Tarlow & Brown and I can no longer defend it or represent it properly. "