Chinese doctor dies who was alarmed by Wuhan's coronavirus | China news

The Chinese doctor who got into trouble with the authorities of the communist country for having issued an early warning about the outbreak of coronavirus died Friday after contracting the disease.

Wuhan Central Hospital said in its social media account that Dr. Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, "unfortunately became infected during the fight against the pneumonia epidemic of the new coronavirus infection."

"We deeply regret and regret this."

Li was reprimanded by local police for "spreading rumors,quot; about the disease in late December, according to press reports.

The outbreak, centered in Wuhan, has now infected more than 31,161 people in China and killed at least 636 people, unleashing travel restrictions and quarantines around the world and a crisis within the country of 1.4 billion.

The World Health Organization tweeted: "We are deeply sad for the death of Dr. Li Wenliang. We must all celebrate the work he did,quot; on the virus.

This sketch of li wenliang is one of the many things about him that are exploding online. His death is crystallizing so much anger and frustration. pic.twitter.com/lxlOwj7OhO – Bill Bishop (@niubi) February 6, 2020

Half an hour before announcing the previous Friday that Li was in critical condition, the hospital received almost 500,000 comments in its publication on social networks, many of them from people who expected Li to retire.

One wrote: "We are not going to bed. We are here waiting for a miracle."

Li was among several medical professionals in Wuhan who tried to warn his colleagues and others when the government did not inform The New York Times earlier this week.

He said that after the mysterious illness had affected seven patients in a hospital, Li said of them in an online chat group on December 30: "Quarantined in the emergency department."

Wuhan health officials summoned Li in the middle of the night to explain why he shared the information and the police then forced him to sign a statement admitting "illegal behavior," the Times said.

"If officials had revealed information about the epidemic before," Li said in an interview in the Times through text messages: "I think it would have been much better. There should be more openness and transparency."

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Dr. Vin Gupta of the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, described Li's death as "tragic," adding that the public health community is equally sad about his mistreatment.

Despite some "missteps," Gupta said China's general response to the outbreak is "remarkable."

In other events in the outbreak, a newborn in China became the youngest known person infected with the virus.

The baby was born on Saturday in Wuhan and confirmed positive only 36 hours after birth, authorities said. But it was not clear exactly how the child was infected.

"The baby immediately separated from the mother after birth and underwent artificial feeding. There was no close contact with the parents, but the disease was diagnosed," Zeng Lingkong, director of neonatal diseases at Wuhan Children's Hospital, told China. . TV.

Zeng said other infected mothers have given birth to babies with negative results, so it is not yet known if the virus can be transmitted in the womb.