Child suicide is a symptom of our traumatized world | Children's rights

In early January, while the world waited to see if the United States' addiction to carnage and destruction would lead to a total war with Iran, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar highlighted: "(E) just when I hear conversations about war, I am affected by posttraumatic stress disorder (Posttraumatic stress disorder)."

At the age of eight, Omar fled from Somalia, devastated by war, to Kenya, where he spent four years in a refugee camp. Your generated PTSD comment mockery and rage of the usual suspects in the American political establishment and commentator; apparently, American soldiers deserve a monopoly on this particular disorder and refugees do not need to run.

But in a time of unprecedented levels of forced human displacement, in which, according to At the UN Refugee Agency, more than half of the world's refugees are children: the prevalence of psychological trauma among young refugees should be a matter of utmost urgency for Someone worried about the future.

Trauma incubators

Take, for example, the heavily overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, which currently houses some 7,000 migrant children. In 2018 reports It arose from children as young as 10 who were trying to commit suicide; more recently, a psychologist in the field warned that preschoolers beat their heads against the walls and plucked their hair, among other behaviors, while children as young as seven said they wanted to die.

Such camps serve as trauma incubators, which for many children is cumulative and multifaceted, which includes traumatizing experiences in the country of origin, traumatizing experiences during migration and the trauma of being trapped in unhealthy and unsafe camps that offer no space for psychological recovery or hope. Obviously, having parents who are traumatized can also have serious repercussions on a child's mental health.

Caoimhe Butterly, Irish practice psychotherapist and director of the award-winning documentary. Border, who has spent six years visiting refugee camps in Greece, Calais and the Balkans, told me that children in the camps are "expressing anguish, despair and hypervigilance or self-harm,quot; more and more, as well as "withdrawal and closure." .

Children are the "victims of containment policies and the cruelty of indefinite limbo," he said, and the "cognitive, emotional and physiological impacts of a system that is itself retraumatizing are resulting in a deep crisis."

Psychological debt

The crisis is similarly exhibited in the Pacific island nation of Nauru, known for its service on behalf of Australia as a detention center for migrants on the high seas. A New York Times excursion Nauru produced sound fragments like that of Sajeenthana, an eight-year-old Sri Lankan refugee who had been de facto prisoner of the island since age three: "One day I will kill myself … Wait and see, when I find the knife. No I care about my body. "

And while the United States had pledged to lend an unusual hand in welcoming some of the Nauru refugees, it was reported that a subsequent wave of US rejections of refugee resettlement requests "it contributed to a rapid deterioration of people's mental states, "said the Times.

Undoubtedly, the United States has a great psychological debt to the rest of the world, particularly due to its habit of waging devastating wars that traumatize people and expel them from their homes.

In addition to the killing feasts waged by the United States such as Afghanistan and Iraq, the empire has also allowed all kinds of bloodshed, including the Saudi-led conflict in Yemen. In August 2018, a pump supplied by the U.S. UU. killed 40 children on a school bus in Saada.

As for other obstacles to the physical and psychological well-being of Yemeni youth, even UNICEF does not lose words with its evaluation that Yemen has "become a hell for the children of the country," who "is stealing their future."

& # 39; Designed to traumatize & # 39;

The United States border is also a place of major trauma. In recent years we have seen migrant children. forcefully separated From his parents, kept in cagesY sexually abused in Custody of the United States. Visitors of the "border prison camps " have observed that some of the children are "too traumatized even interact. "

Now with Donald Trump decision force many asylum seekers to wait indefinitely on the Mexican side of the border, in positions of extreme vulnerability As your asylum applications are processed, there is talk of another growing mental health crisis.

Ariana Sawyer of Human Rights Watch (HRW) speculates that children will be especially affected, and argues that the call "Staying in Mexico "the policy was in fact,quot; designed to further traumatize asylum seekers, to the point where they are willing to give up their asylum applications. "

As if we needed some additional evidence that the United States government is psychologically wrong.

In other parts of the world – from children hang in camps for displaced people in southern Sudan to the PTSD prevalence among young Syrian refugees: the future also seems quite bleak.

When in 2015 I visited In the Syrian refugee camps in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, an elderly resident of the camp assumed that the reason why so many young refugees left for Europe in "death boats,quot; was that they already saw themselves as dead. Therefore, he reasoned, the risks of the trip were irrelevant.

Future without hope?

Then, of course, there is Palestine, which has long been synonymous with the phenomena of forced displacement, refugees and trauma. In the Gaza Strip, where the most of the population are refugees from what is now Israel, many children show signs of intense ppsychological suffering: a natural reaction, no doubt, to Israel's conversion of the territory into a outdoor prison and site of habitual Israeli military massacres as well as other forms of torment.

Regarding Gazan's mental health issue, former Oxfam spokesman Karl Schembri aptly posed the question: "How can one talk about posttraumatic stress interventions in Gaza when people are still in a constant state of trauma?"

A recently published study Meanwhile, refugees in Denmark find that the children of parents with PTSD are "vulnerable to intergenerational transmission of psychopathology,quot; and that even children born in Denmark had an "increased risk not negligible."

Now, with the massive forced displacement, the name of the game, and a global elite committed to war, punitive economic policies and a general destruction of the planet it seems that the world itself is heading towards a constant state of trauma.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.